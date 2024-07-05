After a four-year wait, fans were finally treated to Mirzapur 3 at midnight today. Take a look at what the reaction has been

Mirzapur 3 'X' review

Listen to this article Mirzapur 3 Twitter Review: After a four-year wait, netizens call the series 'boring' but praise 'baap action scenes' x 00:00

Mirzapur 3 Twitter review: The first season of Mirzapur hit us like a rush of adrenaline in 2018. It had action, deceit, politics, and a lot of power. Vikrant Massey's portrayal of Bablu Pandit's death made fans cry, while Pankaj Tripathi's intimidating role as Kaleen Bhaiya left audiences in awe.

Mirzapur season 2 picked up right where the first season left off, with the aftermath of the brutal wedding massacre. Guddu and Golu, now vengeful warriors, underwent significant character development. Meanwhile, a pregnant Beena managed to convince Kaleen Bhaiya that the child was his. A new character, Madhuri (Isha Talwar), the widowed daughter of the UP chief minister, entered the frame.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, after a four-year wait, fans were finally treated to Mirzapur 3 at midnight today.

Let's see what netizens have to say about the latest season!

#Mirzapur3Review: Perfectly written & executed, everyone did their job, plain story.

- Kaleen joins hands with CM Against Guddu & Golu in the next season.

- #Mirzapur season 1 is still the best

Expected more, lag scenes.#Mirzapur3 #MirzapurOnPrime #MirzapurS3 #MirzapurSeason3… https://t.co/VTGMRhEFI0 pic.twitter.com/xqPLEVe5U4 — Vishnoi Ram (@Bishnoi93r) July 5, 2024

#Mirzapur 3 REVIEW |

Expectations bohot tha but😭

Gun aur violence bohot tha but S*x scene kam rakhna chaiye tha !

Prime video failed to serve storyline but action baap !

Quite lengthy series !

2.5/5stars#MirzapurOnPrime pic.twitter.com/9EqVyWiKbb — JeetReview1 (@nishitTiwari16) July 5, 2024