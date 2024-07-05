Mirzapur 3 Twitter Review: After a four-year wait, netizens call the series 'boring' but praise 'baap action scenes'

After a four-year wait, fans were finally treated to Mirzapur 3 at midnight today. Take a look at what the reaction has been
Mirzapur 3 Twitter review: The first season of Mirzapur hit us like a rush of adrenaline in 2018. It had action, deceit, politics, and a lot of power. Vikrant Massey's portrayal of Bablu Pandit's death made fans cry, while Pankaj Tripathi's intimidating role as Kaleen Bhaiya left audiences in awe.
Mirzapur season 2 picked up right where the first season left off, with the aftermath of the brutal wedding massacre. Guddu and Golu, now vengeful warriors, underwent significant character development. Meanwhile, a pregnant Beena managed to convince Kaleen Bhaiya that the child was his. A new character, Madhuri (Isha Talwar), the widowed daughter of the UP chief minister, entered the frame.
Now, after a four-year wait, fans were finally treated to Mirzapur 3 at midnight today.
Let's see what netizens have to say about the latest season!
#Mirzapur3 #Mirzapur is not much intresting without Munna bhaiya 💔— Op Choudhary🦅 (@Op_Choudhary13) July 5, 2024
No True fan of Munna bhaiya will pass without liking this 👇 #MirzapurOnPrime #MirzapurS3 #PankajTripathi #AliFazal pic.twitter.com/CtTUch98o1
Unreal downfall : #Mirzapur3 pic.twitter.com/mgwYwpqA7e— UmdarTamker (@UmdarTamker) July 5, 2024
#Mirzapur3Review: Perfectly written & executed, everyone did their job, plain story.— Vishnoi Ram (@Bishnoi93r) July 5, 2024
- Kaleen joins hands with CM Against Guddu & Golu in the next season.
- #Mirzapur season 1 is still the best
Expected more, lag scenes.#Mirzapur3 #MirzapurOnPrime #MirzapurS3 #MirzapurSeason3… https://t.co/VTGMRhEFI0 pic.twitter.com/xqPLEVe5U4
#Mirzapur 3 REVIEW |— JeetReview1 (@nishitTiwari16) July 5, 2024
Expectations bohot tha but😭
Gun aur violence bohot tha but S*x scene kam rakhna chaiye tha !
Prime video failed to serve storyline but action baap !
Quite lengthy series !
2.5/5stars#MirzapurOnPrime pic.twitter.com/9EqVyWiKbb
Watched 7 episodes of #Mirzapur— 𝐀𝐝𝐯 𝐍𝐞𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐡 𝐊𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐰𝐚𝐡𝐚 (@NeeleshTax) July 5, 2024
Such a disaster; #PankajTripathi acts as a showpiece #Mirzapur Munna bhaiya ki thi, hai aur rahegi, munna bhaiya nahi tho Mirzapur nahi🙏#Mirzapur3 #Mirzapur3Review #Mirzapur #MirzapurOnPrime #kalinbhaiya #Mafin pic.twitter.com/CryhC9MPjc