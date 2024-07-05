Breaking News
Mumbai gets new govt medical college
Mumbai: Slab under Andheri flyover falls on car
Thane: Video exposes land mafia’s role in dumping of debris on wetlands
Gun-supplying gang busted by Mumbai Crime Branch
Mumbai: Two escalators at Ghatkopar station opened
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Mirzapur 3 Twitter Review After a four year wait netizens call the series boring but praise baap action scenes

Mirzapur 3 Twitter Review: After a four-year wait, netizens call the series 'boring' but praise 'baap action scenes'

Updated on: 05 July,2024 04:02 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Top

After a four-year wait, fans were finally treated to Mirzapur 3 at midnight today.  Take a look at what the reaction has been

Mirzapur 3 Twitter Review: After a four-year wait, netizens call the series 'boring' but praise 'baap action scenes'

Mirzapur 3 'X' review

Listen to this article
Mirzapur 3 Twitter Review: After a four-year wait, netizens call the series 'boring' but praise 'baap action scenes'
x
00:00

Mirzapur 3 Twitter review: The first season of Mirzapur hit us like a rush of adrenaline in 2018. It had action, deceit, politics, and a lot of power. Vikrant Massey's portrayal of Bablu Pandit's death made fans cry, while Pankaj Tripathi's intimidating role as Kaleen Bhaiya left audiences in awe.


Mirzapur season 2 picked up right where the first season left off, with the aftermath of the brutal wedding massacre. Guddu and Golu, now vengeful warriors, underwent significant character development. Meanwhile, a pregnant Beena managed to convince Kaleen Bhaiya that the child was his. A new character, Madhuri (Isha Talwar), the widowed daughter of the UP chief minister, entered the frame.


Now, after a four-year wait, fans were finally treated to Mirzapur 3 at midnight today. 


Let's see what netizens have to say about the latest season!

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Mirzapur Web Series Web Series News Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK