Netflix India's content head Monika Shergill released an official statement to the media that the web series ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’ will now feature an updated disclaimer

A still from Netflix's IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack

Amid the ongoing controversy over the names of terrorists in Anubhav Sinha’s web series ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’, Netflix India's content head Monika Shergill on Tuesday met Information and Broadcasting Secretary Sanjay Jaju in New Delhi after being summoned. The meeting at Jaju's office lasted for about 40 minutes. The OTT platform official was apprised of the sentiments expressed by a large section of society and the need to be sensitive while handling such topics.

Netflix head shares statement on ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’ controversy

In a statement released to the media, Monika said, "For the benefit of audiences unfamiliar with the 1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight 814, the opening disclaimer has been updated to include the real and code names of the hijackers. The code names in the series reflect those used during the actual event. India has a rich culture of storytelling — and we are committed to showcasing these stories and their authentic representation."

Hindu names used for terrorists in ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’

Those who have pulled up Anubhav Sinha for the names of hijackers as ‘Bhola’ and ‘Shankar’ (after Lord Shiva) claim that the filmmaker is trying to defame Hinduism. However, fact-checkers have pointed out that as per the Ministry of External Affairs website, these were the code names used according to passenger accounts.

About ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’

IC-814 was hijacked by five terrorists on December 24, 1999, 40 minutes after it took off from Kathmandu. The aircraft carrying about 180 passengers remained hostage for seven days and flew from Kathmandu to Amritsar and then to Lahore. It was re-fuelled in Lahore and left for Dubai. From Dubai, it went to Taliban-controlled Kandahar, where all the passengers were released on December 31, 2000. It is adapted from the book "Flight Into Fear" by Captain Devi Sharan and Srinjoy Chowdhury.

As per the makers, the "six-episode series thrusts you into the nerve-wracking reality faced by passengers and crew trapped at 30,000 feet. With every moment steeped in tension, the series follows a relentless team in India racing against time, deciphering the hijackers' ominous demands, and fighting against the odds to ensure the safe return of everyone on board."

Vijay Varma. Arvind Swami, Dia Mirza, Pooja Gor, Patralekhaa, Amrita Puri, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Anupam Tripathi, Kanwaljeet Singh, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Sushant Singh, Aditya Srivastava, Rajeev Thakur and Yashpal Sharma are a part of the show.