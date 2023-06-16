Exclusive! Nimrat Kaur: Gen Z will not know the joy of using their hands in a way beyond swiping up, down, left and right

Nimrat Kaur recently featured in 'School of Lies'

Nimrat Kaur who recently featured in 'School of Lies' a drama-mystery series, got into a candid chat with mid-day.com.

What are your earliest memories from school growing up?

My earliest memories are from Holloway public school, Pune. I used to love going to school because I couldn't believe there were so many kids of my age. I had come from Arunachal Pradesh where I would play alone or with my sister, who was an infant at that time. I had a blast there.

When you meet Gen Z kids today what are the few things you wish you had back then and what are the things you are glad you did not have?

I wish for nothing that they have today. I'm glad that I didn't have a phone and screen time. I feel this entire generation is born with screen in their hands and will never know the joy of playing in mud. They will not know the joy of using their hands in a way beyond swiping up, down, left and right.

With 'School of Lies' what are the memories that will stay with you for a lifetime?

The shooting experience and working with director Avinash Arun was a dream like memory for me. The aftertaste of a project is much more important than how it did. How I felt is more important than numbers and ratings. It will always be special because I grew as a person, learnt as an artiste and was so fulfilled on that set. The school where we shot Lawrence school, Lovedale nestled in the Nilgiris was gorgeous. It was a dream like experience.

What was it like watching the series for the first time and your reaction as a viewer?

It was heavy for me to watch even though I knew the story. I couldn't watch it in one shot and told Avinash that. I found the screenplay to be one of the finest and most interesting.

If you could give a message to your younger self from school or college what would it be?

Don't fear what hasn't happened yet, everything sorts itself out.