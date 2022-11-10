Not Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora said 'YES' to her new OTT show 'Moving In With Malaika', puts engagement rumours to rest

The diva is all set to make her much awaited digital debut with Disney+ Hotstar show called, ‘Moving In With Malaika’

Earlier in the day, Malaika Arora had posted a photo of her with a caption, "I said YES" on Instagram and left everyone wondering whether the diva has said yes to Arjun Kapoor’s marriage proposal or did the two get engaged.

After leaving everyone puzzled with her Instagram post, Malaika has now put the rumours to rest. On Thursday, the Bollywood diva had posted a photo of her with a caption, “I said YES”. Netizens along with other celebrities started assuming that Malaika is either engaged to beau Arjun or she has accepted Kapoor’s marriage proposal. The photo went viral within minutes and congratulatory messages began flooding in on Malaika’s comment section.

But there’s a twist in the story. Apparently, the iconic diva is all set to make her much awaited digital debut with Disney+ Hotstar show called, ‘Moving In With Malaika’. The one of the kind show will give fans an opportunity to take a sneak peek into Malaika’s past, present and future through unfiltered conversations.

Produced by Banijay Asia, the series will also see guest appearances from her friends and family as they spill the tea on her.

Malaika who has appeared on several reality shows as a judge will be headlining a reality show for the first time, sharing her excitement on the same, she says, “For the longest time, the world has viewed me through the lens of social media. But this time I am excited to shake that up a bit. With this show, I want to break that barrier between me and my fans and invite them into my world through Moving In With Malaika. It will be a fun ride as I take everyone along with me exploring my day to day life with some of my closest family and friends. I am exhilarated to kick start this new venture and delighted to collaborate with Disney+ Hotstar on this.”

The show is releasing on December 5, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

