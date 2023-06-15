OTT performances to look out for

Which one of these is your favourite performance?

The world of OTT platforms has provided a stage for talented actors to showcase their skills and capture the hearts of viewers around the globe. Here are some actors who played roles that stayed with you even after a good binge. Which one of these is your favourite performance? Read on to know more!

Shashank Arora -

Shashank Arora, known for his powerful roles, brought immense depth and emotion to the character of Kabir Basrai in the critically acclaimed series 'Made In Heaven.' His portrayal and intriguing narration struck a chord with audiences, making Kabir a fan favorite in the series. With the highly anticipated season 2 on the horizon, the anticipation for Shashank's return is as high as ever.

Jaideep Ahlawat -

Jaideep Ahlawat's powerful performance as cop Hathiram Choudhary in the series 'Paatal Lok' earned him a lot recognition. He effortlessly portrayed the complexities of the character, immersing himself in the role contributing to the show’s success.

Jim Sarbh -

Jim Sarbh, known for his versatility, mesmerized audiences with his portrayal of a doctor in the series 'Rocket Boys.' Sarbh's impeccable acting skills and dedication to his craft left a lasting impression on viewers.

Shahid Kapoor -

Shahid Kapoor took the OTT world by storm with his powerful performance, as ‘The Artist’ in OTT web series ‘Farzi’. Next, came 'Bloody Daddy' that also featured Sanjay Kapoor, Diana Penty, Ronit Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Ankur Bhatia and Vivan Bhatena. It is the adaptation of 2011 French film Sleepless Night, which itself got an Indian remake before in Tamil language as Thoongaa Vanam (2015), starring Kamal Haasan. A fan favourite, Shahid opts for roles that keep him young and thriving in the entertainment world.

Avinash Tiwary -

Avinash Tiwary, known for his ability to immerse himself in diverse roles, delivered an intense performance as Chandan Mahto, a notorious criminal, in the series 'Khakee: The Bihar Chapter.'