In Pic: Panchayat poster

Celebrating Panchayat’s milestone anniversary, Prime Video today announced the much-awaited Season 4 of the beloved comedy-drama! Marking five years since its debut in 2020, this special occasion brings exciting news for fans — Season 4 is set to premiere on July 2 on Prime Video, continuing the journey of its beloved characters and their unforgettable slice-of-life story.

Panchayat season 4 to out soon

Today, on April 3, the makers dropped a collaboration seen never before, with Bhupendra Jogi, Darshan Magdum, and other viral social media stars and actors coming together to make the grand announcement. In the clip shared, Gia Manek, best known for playing Gopi Bahu in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, was seen washing books before she jokes with Jitendra Kumar about how Panchayat has taken over the internet's meme world. The video ends with the makers revealing that the new season will come out on July 2.

This hilarious announcement has left fans excited, who are dropping comments to shower their love. One shared, "100% attention span throughout this." "Such mein unexpected collaboration... @gia_manek is a very talented actress," another fan wrote. A third user commented, "2 July hai meethi kheer, baaki din hain bawaseer." Meanwhile, one user said, "Real multiverse of madness toh Prime kar raha hai."

After three award-winning and widely acclaimed seasons, Panchayat has cemented itself as a fan favorite, captivating audiences with its simple yet deeply relatable storytelling and endearing rural charm. As the journey continues, Season 4 promises more drama, laughter, and heartwarming moments from Phulera, bringing fans closer to the world they love.

About the Panchayat series

Panchayat is a comedy-drama that follows the journey of Abhishek, an engineering graduate who, due to limited job opportunities, takes up the role of secretary at a panchayat office in a remote village of Uttar Pradesh. In the upcoming season, get ready to see Abhishek, Pradhan Ji, and the beloved villagers of Phulera navigate new challenges and embark on quirky adventures.

Produced by The Viral Fever, created by Deepak Kumar Mishra & Chandan Kumar, written by Chandan Kumar, and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra & Akshat Vijaywargiya, Panchayat Season 4 will feature the much-loved returning cast, including Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, and Pankaj Jha.