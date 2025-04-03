Breaking News
Mumbai: How trafficking gang beat security system
Can Mumbai have Japan-style tanks to tackle flooding under rail tracks?
Maharashtra transport department to mandate Marathi public service messages on commercial vehicles
Mumbai weather updates: City to squirm in warm, humid conditions over next 2 days, meteorologists warn
Mumbai: BMC to predict AQI 72 hrs in advance
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > 2 July hai meethi kheer baaki sab Netizens drop hilarious reactions as Panchayat makers announce new season

‘2 July hai meethi kheer, baaki sab…’: Netizens drop hilarious reactions as Panchayat makers announce new season

Updated on: 03 April,2025 04:58 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Panchayat Season 4: On April 3, the makers dropped a collaboration seen never before viral social media stars and actors coming together to make the grand announcement

‘2 July hai meethi kheer, baaki sab…’: Netizens drop hilarious reactions as Panchayat makers announce new season

In Pic: Panchayat poster

Listen to this article
‘2 July hai meethi kheer, baaki sab…’: Netizens drop hilarious reactions as Panchayat makers announce new season
x
00:00

Celebrating Panchayat’s milestone anniversary, Prime Video today announced the much-awaited Season 4 of the beloved comedy-drama! Marking five years since its debut in 2020, this special occasion brings exciting news for fans — Season 4 is set to premiere on July 2 on Prime Video, continuing the journey of its beloved characters and their unforgettable slice-of-life story.



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)



Panchayat season 4 to out soon

Today, on April 3, the makers dropped a collaboration seen never before, with Bhupendra Jogi, Darshan Magdum, and other viral social media stars and actors coming together to make the grand announcement. In the clip shared, Gia Manek, best known for playing Gopi Bahu in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, was seen washing books before she jokes with Jitendra Kumar about how Panchayat has taken over the internet's meme world. The video ends with the makers revealing that the new season will come out on July 2.

This hilarious announcement has left fans excited, who are dropping comments to shower their love. One shared, "100% attention span throughout this." "Such mein unexpected collaboration... @gia_manek is a very talented actress," another fan wrote. A third user commented, "2 July hai meethi kheer, baaki din hain bawaseer." Meanwhile, one user said, "Real multiverse of madness toh Prime kar raha hai."

After three award-winning and widely acclaimed seasons, Panchayat has cemented itself as a fan favorite, captivating audiences with its simple yet deeply relatable storytelling and endearing rural charm. As the journey continues, Season 4 promises more drama, laughter, and heartwarming moments from Phulera, bringing fans closer to the world they love.

About the Panchayat series

Panchayat is a comedy-drama that follows the journey of Abhishek, an engineering graduate who, due to limited job opportunities, takes up the role of secretary at a panchayat office in a remote village of Uttar Pradesh. In the upcoming season, get ready to see Abhishek, Pradhan Ji, and the beloved villagers of Phulera navigate new challenges and embark on quirky adventures.

Produced by The Viral Fever, created by Deepak Kumar Mishra & Chandan Kumar, written by Chandan Kumar, and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra & Akshat Vijaywargiya, Panchayat Season 4 will feature the much-loved returning cast, including Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, and Pankaj Jha.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

panchayat neena gupta Entertainment News Web Series Web Series News Entertainment Top Stories

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK