Panchayat Season 4

If you’ve made it to the fourth season of Panchayat, it’s likely because you’ve grown fond of the show’s simple rural charm and formed a connection with its endearing characters. Unlike most franchise series, Panchayat demands to be watched in order, as each season continues the story from where the last left off.

Panchayat is back on track

Season 3 ended on a dramatic note, with Pradhan Ji (Raghubir Yadav) being shot by an unknown assailant, narrowly escaping death. In the aftermath, legal cases have been filed against both rival parties from East and West Phulera. Even Abhishek, the beloved Sachiv Ji, finds himself caught in legal trouble, raising concerns about his future as an aspiring MBA graduate.

While Sachiv Ji worries about his career, the villagers of Phulera gear up for the most crucial election of the year. This time, it’s Kranti Devi versus Manju Devi. Both camps engage in a fierce game of one-upmanship—rushing to clean public areas, restore electricity, and even exchange harsh words to demoralize the opposition.

The battle is intense. No one is willing to give an inch, as they all vie for power in the upcoming term.

Season 4 succeeds in restoring the show’s original essence. Towards the end of Season 3, the narrative seemed to drift into Mirzapur-like territory, with guns and violence taking the spotlight. Thankfully, Season 4 brings Panchayat back to its grounded storytelling—heartfelt, relatable, and rooted in simplicity—the very qualities that made the show stand out in the first place.

All About ‘Politiks’

The comic tone of the series took a backseat in Season 3, and rightly so. As a story that evolves with village life, Panchayat shifts focus from time to time. This season shines a spotlight on Neena Gupta’s Manju Devi and Sunita Rajwar’s Kranti Devi, as they battle it out for the position of Pradhan. Interestingly, even though their husbands drive the campaigns, it’s the women who assert a strong voice and presence throughout the season.

We also witness a subtle but steady evolution in Abhishek, aka Sachiv Ji, played brilliantly by the versatile Jitendra Kumar. Just as we—the audience—were introduced to Phulera through Abhishek’s eyes, we now see how the village has gradually grown on him. But as he begins to lose sight of his purpose, the writers cleverly introduce a new character to remind him of it.

The election season in Phulera gives us a deeper look into the minds of its villagers—people we’ve mostly seen as quirky and lovable. This season tests their loyalty, reveals betrayal, and shows just how far they’re willing to go to win.

Final Verdict

Season 4 delivers strong moments of reflection and revelation as the villagers await election results that could change their lives. If you’ve been a loyal fan of Panchayat, this season is for you—it adds new layers to the characters while staying true to the soul of the series.