'Pill' trailer: Ritesh Deshmukh’s debut series explores inner workings of the pharmaceutical industry

Pill poster

Riteish Deshmukh starrer human drama series, 'Pill' is all set for its premiere on JioCinema Premium on 12th July. Following the gripping motion poster, the platform has unveiled the trailer of the series, which endeavours to unravel the inner workings of the pharmaceutical industry, responsible for our everyday well-being. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies and created by Raj Kumar Gupta, PILL also stars actor Pavan Malhotra in a pivotal role.

'Pill' introduces you to Prakash Chauhan, played by Riteish Deshmukh, who digs through the deep-set rot in the Indian pharmaceutical world. The series showcases the process through which a pill reaches an individual, through diverse characters – from powerful pharma industrialists, corrupt doctors, to medical representatives, compromised drug regulators, politicians, journalists, and whistleblowers. Through the course of the show, tension unfolds as Prakash faces-off the manipulative CEO of Pharma company, portrayed by Pavan Malhotra and takes on an honest fight to find out the truth behind the powerful nexus that puts profits before patients. In this compelling clash of good vs. evil, Prakash’s quest to truth raises hope for the common man to be more aware and vigilant in a world where everyone is at the mercy of medicines and vaccines.

Talking about his debut series, Riteish Deshmukh said, “It’s exciting to venture into the world of digital streaming. When you're entrusted with a compelling story like Pill, there's a huge responsibility to do justice to it. It's intriguing to learn about the complexities behind something as seemingly simple as a pill that impacts our daily lives and well-being. Being a part of this journey has been incredibly enlightening. Working alongside visionaries like Raj Kumar Gupta and Ronnie Screwvala, who have poured their hearts into this project, is a true honour. Prakash Chauhan is a character of both simplicity and strength, and I am confident that his fight against the corrupt pharma players will resonate with the audience.”



Ronnie Screwvala, also shared, “We’ve worked hard to bring an original and thought-provoking concept and story like PILL that explores untold landscapes and asks crucial questions. With PILL, we aim to entertain as well as increase awareness amongst people. Riteish brings his unparalleled acting prowess to the series, making his digital debut even more exciting. And as always, it is a pleasure working with Raj who has helmed this one with his thrilling expertise. Lastly the show’s release on JioCinema allows us the widest audience reach and together we look forward to bringing this powerful series to screens far and wide.”

Raj Kumar Gupta commented, “Celluloid has always been my medium of expression as I’ve made films across genres to bring different stories to my audiences. And now, I am looking forward to experimenting with the long format on OTT. A story like ‘Pill’ needed to be told through a longer format and I am glad to be collaborating with JioCinema to tell this story. It has been a great experience working with Riteish, Ronnie, and the entire team on this one. We all are looking forward to bringing this story to audiences.”

Watch the earnest fight against the dark and corrupt world of the pharmaceutical industry, with PILL premiering 12th July exclusively on JioCinema Premium.