Breaking News
Mumbai: Despite initiatives, TB cases on rise in certain hotspots
Mumbai: Hawkers’ policy work takes off after three years
Mumbai: In middle of city’s lungs, a dust bowl
Fowl play: Dead chickens spark talk of disease in Govandi
Maharashtra: Sena vs Sena whip war reaches Upper house

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Playing a royal prince on screen was not easy for Taha Shah

Playing a royal prince on screen was not easy for Taha Shah

Updated on: 01 March,2023 08:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Hiren Kotwani | hiren.kotwani@mid-day.com

Top

Taha, who plays Akbar’s son Murad in Taj: Divided by Blood, recounts training in horse-riding and sword fighting for the role

Playing a royal prince on screen was not easy for Taha Shah

Taha Shah in the series


While we are largely familiar with Mughal emperor Akbar and his successor Salim, little is known about the king’s remaining sons. The web series, Taj: Divided by Blood, puts the spotlight on them as it revisits how the princes turned against each other in their bid to succeed to the throne. While Naseeruddin Shah essays the role of emperor Akbar, Taha Shah Badussha plays his second son Murad. The actor had to pick up a host of skills — from horse-riding to sword fighting — to play the ruthless and power-hungry prince. 


Also Read: Aditi Rao Hydari: I said no earlier as Madhubala is Anarkali



After he joined the cast of the ZEE5 web series last year, Taha was signed on for horse-riding classes by the show’s team. “In addition, I joined another horse-riding school. I would train from 6.30 am to 7 am every day for almost one-and-a-half months,” he recounts. Next came perfecting the action sequences. To portray the role of a warrior-prince with conviction in Ron Scalpello’s directorial venture, Taha was trained in axe- and sword-fighting by Delhi-based coach Aftab. The actor shares, “Besides teaching me how to flip and turn the axe, he trained me in double-sword fighting, which I would practise for an hour or two daily. My journey included blisters, cuts, some blood and a lot of sweat.”


ZEE5 Web Series Web Series News Entertainment News Entertainment News Update naseeruddin shah aditi rao hydari

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK