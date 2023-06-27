Prajakta Koli birthday: Rohit Saraf wishes ‘Mismatched’ co-star, says ‘Endless seasons and it’ll still never be enough with you’

On the occasion of influencer-actor Prajakta Koli’s birthday, her Mismatched co-star Rohit Saraf shared a picture of them from the sets and penned an adorable wish

Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf from Saraf's birthday post, Pic/Instagram

Rohit and Prajakta are co-stars in the Netflix show, Mismatched. The show is based on the book titled ‘When Dimple Met Rishi’ and follows Rishi, an old-school hopeless romantic who sets store by conventional methods of dating when he encounters Dimple, a free-spirited gamer and eventually wishes to marry her. Saraf and Koli gained a massive fan following for their on-screen organic chemistry and romance.

In fact, speculation has often abounded as to whether the two might have shared something romantic in real life as well. However, the duo has been quick to dispel rumours and reiterate that they grew close on the set and remain the best of friends.

On popular demand, Mismatched was renewed for a third season. “We weren’t ready to say goodbye yet, so we’re coming back for you! #MismatchedS03 ♥ï¸,” Saraf announced on Instagram in March.

Rohit made his debut in a supporting role on ‘Dear Zindagi.’ He later starred in films such as ‘The Sky Is Pink’ and ‘Ludo,’ but what earned him his big break was when he became the heartthrob of millions as Rishi in Mismatched.

Prajakta Koli is a prominent YouTuber who rose to fame through her channel and moniker ‘MostlySane,’ where she posts comedic takes and interpretations on everyday mundanities. Koli later forayed into acting and got her breakthrough in Mismatched. She will also star in Vidya Balan’s upcoming murder investigative film, ‘Neeyat.’ She also appeared in her debut teleplay ‘Yeh Shaadi Nahi Ho Sakti,’ an adaptation of Shakespeare’s ‘Taming of the Shrew’ and directed by cinema and theatre veteran Akarsh Khurana.