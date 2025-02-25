Prakash Jha on casting Aaditi Pohanka in Aashram Season 3: I wasn't fully sure

The next part of Aashram is finally on its way, with Bobby Deol reprising his role as Baba Nirala and Aditi as Pammi in 'Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 - Part 2.' It is directed by Prakash Jha

Critically acclaimed filmmaker Prakash Jha opened up on casting actress Aaditi Pohankar for the role of 'Pammi' in 'Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3--Part 2'. The next part of Aashram is finally on its way, with Bobby Deol reprising his role as Baba Nirala and Aditi as Pammi in 'Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 - Part 2.' It is directed by Prakash Jha.

In a conversation with ANI, Jha revealed that he wasn't too sure about Aditi when she auditioned for the role of Pammi in the film as it required a muscular build contrary to the actress's physique during that time.

The director said, "For Aditi's casting, I wasn't fully sure. I saw something in her but wasn't sure how she would do the role. On the first day of the shoot, we had a problem. She was too thin for the role of a wrestler. But she said that she would gain weight for the role. After one month, Aditi came and said that she had gained 750 grams of weight. I then told her that if she didn't increase her weight properly, then I would remove her from the film and do an audition."

Jha continued, "Slowly slowly, she increased her weight. The hunch I had regarding her in the audition came true and she did marvellous after the shoot started." Bobby also added a humorous detail from the sets and said, "She (Aditi) took the task of gaining weight so seriously that she used to eat all of our food during the shooting."

Jha was all praise for Bobby Deol and said that he always trusted the 'Animal' actor's acting skills despite his downfall during the time of the making of the series. "I always trusted Bobby. He is an amazing actor. For this character, I wanted a type of face which everyone loved. That's why I called Bobby. Hats off to him. He worked so hard on the character." said Prakash Jha. Bollywood actor Bobby Deol shared his working experience with director Prakash Jha in 'Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3--Part 2' and how his role allowed him to step out of his comfort zone.

In a conversation with ANI, he recalled the time when Prakash Jha offered him a role in the series, saying, "I was willing to play different kinds of roles and play the characters out of my comfort zone. But in the industry, generally, what happens to an image is the build-up of an actor. When I got a message from Prakash ji that he wanted to meet me when I heard the story, I thought he would offer me the role of a police officer, however when he told me, 'aap baba ka role play karenge', I couldn't believe.."

The series also features Darshan Kumaar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Vikram Kochhar, Tridha Choudhury, Anupriya Goenka, Rajeev Siddhartha, and Esha Gupta in crucial roles.

