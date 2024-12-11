Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article

Updated on: 11 December,2024 02:49 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

CN Rewind is now available as an add-on subscription exclusively on Prime Video in India at a special introductory offer of INR 199 per year. It will stream highly popular animated shows including The Powerpuff Girls, Tom & Jerry, Scooby-Doo, Johnny Bravo, Looney Tunes and more

Cartoon Network

Prime Video, India’s most loved entertainment destination, today launched CN Rewind, Warner Bros. Discovery’s new digital channel, as an add-on subscription. As the home to all-time favourite animated shows, CN Rewind is curated exclusively for Prime Video in India, and brings Cartoon Network’s evergreen classics, including The Powerpuff Girls, Tom & Jerry, Scooby-Doo, Johnny Bravo, Looney tunes, Dexter’s Laboratory, Samurai Jack, Ed Edd n Eddy and many more, for fans across India.


Prime members can enjoy a diverse range of celebrated animated programming, available both in Hindi and English, by purchasing an add-on subscription to CN Rewind at a special introductory offer of INR 199 per year, following which subscription can be renewed at INR 249 per year.


“Animation remains a popular category on Prime Video across demographics, with younger and older audiences alike. With the launch of CN Rewind add-on subscription on Prime Video India, we are excited to take loyal fans on a nostalgic trip as they revisit their favourite Cartoon Network toons, as well as for younger audiences to discover and engage with these beloved stories,” said Gaurav Bhasin, head of marketplace (add-on subscriptions and movie rentals), Prime Video, India. “Over the years, through add-on subscriptions, Prime Video has served a platform for several streaming services to curate exclusive channels and take their content to audiences deep within India. We are thrilled to be the exclusive home for CN Rewind, and are certain that the diverse and timeless library will find deep emotional resonance with our customers across the country.” 


About Cartoon Network

Cartoon Network is a cultural phenomenon that redefined pop culture and is reminiscent of special memories for millennials and generations across decades. CN Rewind, with the special offering, will provide fans the chance to relive those memories in a modern, on-demand format, giving them the opportunity to immerse themselves in the same joy and excitement they felt decades ago and to pass those treasured moments to the younger generation.

“There’s a deep emotional connection between Indian audiences and Cartoon Network. CN shows aren’t just cartoons, they’re pieces of our childhood that evoke joy, friendship, and a simpler time,” said Ruchir Jain, Head of Distribution, South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery. “With CN Rewind, we’re creating a space where nostalgia can thrive while ensuring these beloved characters continue to inspire and entertain today’s kids in a whole new way.”

 

