Malayalam film star Rahman made his web series debut with the recently released Disney plus Hotstar show '1000 Babies'. For the show, he once again became a cop after announcing that he would not play any such roles

Actor Rahman, who was a heartthrob in the 80s and 90s, made a mark with his work in Malayalam cinema over the years. After working in various South language films over the past four decades, he has now debuted in the web series space. "Being commercial actors we have reluctant towards smaller screens or OTT. But I know it is the future and it will conquer everything. OTT brought change in the media and entertainment. I have been getting multiple offers for web series in other languages as well. In fact I had almost committed myself to another Tamil web series with a great well-known director. Then I heard him and was struck by the story," he says talking to mid-day.com.

Rahman is very well known for his cop roles on screen. He has played cop roles in films like 'The King & The Commissioner', 'Mohanlal', 'Mumbai Police', 'Sathyamev Jayathe', 'Black', 'Seetimaarr', 'Oosaravelli', 'Anjaamai', 'Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru'. After playing numerous such roles, he had decided on not playing any such roles but Najeem Koya's narration of 1000 Babies made him change his mind.

Talking about what convinced him to take up the role of Inspector Aji Kurian in 1000 Babies that also stars Neena Gupta, Rahman said, "I was very attracted to the story. I had actually announced that I have stopped doing cop roles because I had done numerous such roles. That's when he came to me with the story and I was trying to escape. He is a great writer and out of respect I gave him the time. But when he told me that it is a cop role, I was a little reluctant. But that 10 mins went on to 3-4 hours as I got immersed in the story. It was a kind of story that I had never heard or seen since I watch lot of films globally to improve myself. Nowadays, a lot of stories have similarities with stories from across the globe. It is driven from different things whether from Bollywood or Hollywood. But this is unlike anything I have seen before."

