Actor Rahul Bhat has delivered a stand out performance in Black Warrant, a series set in Tihar jail from the perspective of jailers. The actor revealed to mid-day how a back injury led to a hilarious moment on camera

Rahul Bhat in Black Warrant

Rahul Bhat recalls breaking his back while hitting prisoner in Black Warrant: 'Told them to stop but director did not say cut' | Exclusive

Rahul Bhat has been on the receiving end of praise for his performance as DSP Tomar in the recently released Netflix series 'Black Warrant'. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the series that also stars Zahan Kapoor is based on real life incidents as narrated in the book 'Black Warrant: The confessions of a Tihar jailer'.

Rahul Bhat on reaction to Black Warrant

Rahul Bhat is amused at the kind of response the show and especially his character is receiving. He essays the role of DSP Tomar who is assigned three newbies to train as jailers. "I think what people like about this character is his own style and the little masala in this character. The character is also unpredictable in the way he behaves. We cannot second guess him whether he's going to be angry at this line or not. So I think people like that unpredictability."

Rahul Bhat recalls breaking his back during a scene

The show has ample interesting scenes and lines that draw you into the narrative episode-after-episode. In the last episode, we see DSP Tomar lose his calm when he finds out that the prisoners were hiding their weapons in his garden. In the scene, we see him hitting him ruthlessly with his bare hands in anger at the prisoner who reveals the location of their hidden weapons. However, the scene turned out to be slightly and the courtesy of it was Bhat's broken back and director Vikramaditya Motwane refusing to say cut. " I broke my back when I was hitting the guy," reveals Bhat.

The ground on which we were filming was uneven. On the third take of the scene, I heard my back cracking. I knew something was wrong and I told them to stop the take. Everyone around me stopped but I noticed that the director Vikramaditya did not say cut. So then I got up, and it became very funny. "

The scene sees Bhat take a step back after hitting the prisoner and then continue to hit him. "It was not intended. I was actually in pain, and I was really telling them to stop it. A;though I could not move I thought let me get something out of it. It's hilarious that everyone stopped and then I went back and hit him," he laughed recalling the day.

After the shoot, Bhat underwent treatment with a physiotherapist. "It took me 3-4 days to recover. I thought I had broken something but it was fortunately just a muscle pull."