Rahul Dev to start 2025 on a high note with ‘Griha Laxmi’ release

Rahul Dev expressed his enthusiasm for beginning 2025 with an exciting project Griha Laxmi. It is an intense thriller web series that will be released on January 16

Rahul Dev. Pic/Yogen Shah

Actor Rahul Dev finds it “interesting” to start 2025 on a high note with the release of his intense thriller web-series “Griha Laxmi.”

Rahul said: "I had a great experience working on this project and it's interesting to start 2025 on a high with this web series release.”

“The date is 16th January for 'Griha Laxmi' on EPIC ON. Great cast and great team and I had a blast of an experience working in this one. I hope the audience enjoys watching me in this avatar and continue to shower me with love."

Born in New Delhi, Rahul Dev and his actor brother Mukul Dev are sons of Hari Dev who was an Assistant Commissioner of Police. The 56-year-old actor made his acting debut in 2000 with “Champion” starring Sunny Deol and Manisha Koirala. In the film, Rahul played an antagonist.

He also appeared as a villain in the Punjabi movie Dharti in 2011. He then moved into Malayalam cinema, playing the role of an assassin Sheik Imran in Amal Neerad's Sagar Alias Jacky Reloaded. Four years later, he made a comeback with Sringaravelan.

He made his debut in television in 2013 with Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, where he played the role of the demon Arunasur. He Participated in Bigg Boss 10). He also appeared in Bhojpuri film Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2 in 2018.

Rahul was first married to Rina, who died of cancer in 2009. They were married for almost 11 years and have a son named Sidhart. He is in a relationship with model and actress Mugdha Godse, who is known for her work in Hindi films such as Priyanka Chopra-starrer “Fashion”, “All The Best: Fun Begins”, “Jail”, “Help” and “Heroine” featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan.

She was one of the judges in a Marathi reality show, Marathi Paul Padte Pudhe. She also acted in Tamil film Thani Oruvan.

