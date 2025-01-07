Heeramandi actress Manisha Koirala is known for her inspiring fitness routine. The actress never compromises with her fitness time, even when there is an earthquake

Manisha Koirala hits the gym after earthquake tremors shake Nepal (pic/Instagram)

Listen to this article Manisha Koirala doesn't compromise with fitness, hits gym hours after earthquake shakes Nepal x 00:00

Manisha Koirala is very particular about her fitness schedule and doesn’t skip any chance to hit the gym. The Dil Se actress is currently in her hometown of Kathmandu, Nepal. The actress woke up due to a 7.1 magnitude earthquake, but it didn’t affect her consistency at the gym, as she hit the gym a few hours later. On Tuesday morning, Manisha took to her Instagram stories to share a video in selfie mode.

ADVERTISEMENT

Manisha Koirala hits gym after earthquake wakes her up

In the video, she is seen hitting the treadmill at a Kathmandu gym. She is wearing a navy blue jacket paired with bright orange tights. Her cap matches her jacket. She has tied a pink scarf around her neck, and her sunglasses rest on her cap. Along with the video, she wrote, "After #earthquake woke us up in the morning!!!"

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 shook the northern foothills of the Himalayas near one of Tibet’s holiest cities on Tuesday morning. According to Chinese authorities, at least 53 people were killed, and buildings in neighboring countries of Nepal, Bhutan, and India were shaking. The earthquake hit at 9:05 am. Tremors are not something new to the country of Nepal. A high-intensity tremor with a magnitude of 7.8 struck the city of Nepal in 2015, killing about 9,000 people and injuring thousands in the worst quake ever in Nepal.

Manisha Koirala recalls the time when she was battling cancer

In 2012, Manisha was diagnosed with the last stage of ovarian cancer. Recalling that period, Manisha had told ANI, “When I was diagnosed in Nepal, I was very fearful, obviously, like everybody else, extremely. We were in Jaslok Hospital. There also, when the doctors came, the two, three doctors, the top doctors, and I spoke to them, I felt I was going to die. And I felt this was the end of me. We knew some two, three known people, figures, we knew that they had gone to New York and done the treatment. And my grandfather also had gone to Sloan Kettering and done the treatment."

Manisha further said, “There were a lot of times I remember I would break down and I would see only darkness, hopelessness and pain and fear...I knew one thing, if I got a second chance at life, I had to go and fix the score because life gave me so much. And I felt I was the one who ruined everything. So I wanted to correct that mistake. I felt responsible towards my work... because there were so many fans I had disappointed by doing bad films. I prayed that if I got a second chance, I really wanted to do the best that I could and not disappoint my fans."

Manisha Koirala enchanted audiences with her last performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2024 web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.