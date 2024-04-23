On Manoj Bajpayee's birthday, 'The Family Man' makers Raj and DK shared a fun BTS picture featuring the actor. They also gave an update on season 3

Manoj Bajpayee

Listen to this article Raj and DK share Manoj Bajpayee's BTS from 'The Family Man' on his birthday as they gear up for season 3 x 00:00

Manoj Bajpayee turns a year older today. On his birthday, filmmaker Raj and DK who created 'The Family Man' which has Bajpayee play the lead dropped an interesting video featuring their lead star.

Raj and DK took to social media to share a video edit featuring fun moments of Manoj Bajpayee as Srikanth Tiwari on the sets of the show. The team has come up with two seasons so far and will soon start season 3. The film makers also hinted at Season 3 starting soon.

Along with the video, the filmmaker duo wrote, "One thing we can all agree,

It’s time to gear up for 3!!

Together, let’s make history…

Happy happy Birthday Srikant Tiwari!"

Happy happy Birthday Srikant Tiwari!@BajpayeeManoj pic.twitter.com/DttbjNyJZL — Raj & DK (@rajndk) April 23, 2024

About The Family Man:

Manoj Bajpayee was introduced as Srikant Tiwari in Raj and DK's universe. He plays a middle-class man secretly working as an intelligence officer for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), a fictitious branch of the National Investigation Agency. He has a wife and two kids as well and puts his life on the line for his country. While he seems to be an ordinary man frustrated with the day-to-day rut of life, he is also the best-skilled man at his job. The series balances the storyline between his demanding job and his unsettled family life. It also stars Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Neeraj Madhav, Sharib Hashmi, Dalip Tahil, Sunny Hinduja and Shreya Dhanwanthary.

After a gripping season 1, Bajpayee returned to season 2 as a suspended TASC officer who gets a taste of the corporate desk job life. However, he is unwilling to be a part of it and finds his way back into the team. The second season's storyline focuses on a Tamil Tigers-esque military resistance from Sri Lanka and their plans for a freedom fight.

Update on The Family Man 3:

Earlier this month, while talking to Mid-day, Manoj Bajpayee had said that he will start shooting for the series in 20 days. "One has to keep in mind that when you are getting into it again, it’s new ground and you can’t take it for granted. You have to find a new process. You have to involve yourself in the preparation. My preparation is immense, it’s never linear," he said.

He states, “The Family Man has now become a kind of a cult series. Fans want to see more of it. If the response is massive, go with the audience and think of a great script for the next one. But without a [good] script in place, don’t start the next instalment. The learning is don’t try to rush it. Write a great script, go through it again and again, and when you are truly satisfied, only then think of making the next part.”