Breaking News
EC sided with BJP as it got our one vote invalidated, alleges Sanjay Raut after party candidate's defeat in Rajya Sabha polls
Mumbai: After 40 minutes of rainfall, Bhandup-Sonapur junction gets waterlogged
Rajya Sabha polls: BJP shocks Shiv Sena, wins three seats in Maharashtra
Mumbai Crime: Man touches woman commuter, tries to kiss her forcibly at Khar station; arrested
Mumbai: Byculla zoo set to get aquarium with two walk-through tunnels
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Rajeev Siddhartha: Learnt a lot from Prakash Jha on 'Aashram'

Rajeev Siddhartha: Learnt a lot from Prakash Jha on 'Aashram'

Updated on: 11 June,2022 09:07 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Rajeev plays the character of Akki for all three seasons of the show and Akki is a morally centred journalist who from the very outset can see right through Baba Nirala's intentions

Rajeev Siddhartha: Learnt a lot from Prakash Jha on 'Aashram'

Rajeev Siddhartha. Picture courtesy/PR


Investment banker-turned-actor Rajeev Siddhartha, who played the character of a journalist in Prakash Jha's web series 'Aashram', says working with the filmmaker itself was a learning lesson.

Rajeev plays the character of Akki for all three seasons of the show and Akki is a morally centred journalist who from the very outset can see right through Baba Nirala's intentions.




Sharing his experience of working with Prakash Jha, Rajeev said, "It was a fantastic experience with Prakash sir. As the captain of the ship, he is so secure and confident about his craft and storytelling that the rest was taken care of. There are a lot of admirable qualities in him - the way he handles projects on a huge scale, and how he provides the right atmosphere for actors to deliver honestly in the scenes. I have been lucky to learn under his guidance and direction through all the three seasons."


Show full article

bobby deol prakash jha Aashram Web Series Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK