Raj and DK

Netflix teams up once again with celebrated creator duo Raj & DK to bolster their creative partnership for its first action-fantasy series, Rakt Bramhand - The Bloody Kingdom. This announcement follows on the heels of their successful collaboration, the now-cult hit series Guns & Gulaabs.

For this ambitious project, Raj & DK partnered with director Rahi Anil Barve and long-time collaborator Sita R Menon, under their production company, D2R Films.

The series promises a gripping, edgy narrative set against the backdrop of a fantastical kingdom with bloody action and spectacular visuals. Filming for the series commences soon. Stay tuned for the official cast announcement.

Speaking of their exciting collaboration with Netflix, Raj & DK share, “This is uncharted territory which makes it all the more thrilling for us! Our goal is to develop a fictional world that is both original and reminiscent of the fantastical tales we have heard in our childhood. We are having an amazing time working with the very talented Rahi and our uber-versatile partner Sita to bring this unique vision to life. Working with Netflix has been excellent and we have their enthusiastic support to back the unconventional vision for Rakt Bramhand!”

Monika Shergill, Vice-President Content Netflix India said, "After the outstanding success of the genre-bending Guns & Gulaabs, we're thrilled to team up with the masterful duo of Raj & DK for another defining series. Rakt Bramhand - The Bloody Kingdom will be Netflix India’s first-ever mega action-fantasy series and is set to redefine the genre by combining grand-scale action with a thrilling storyline. With creative geniuses like Raj & DK, and the highly talented Rahi Anil Barve leading the project, we are eager to bring this epic adventure to life and entertain audiences everywhere.”

It was earlier reported that Ali Fazal will join Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the lead in the series. It also stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Wamiqa Gabbi in key roles. A source said: “The project is a marvellous vision of Raj & DK, it’s definitely a step forward in its genre of fantasy drama. The cast has finally all been locked and the shoot is set to start next week. Ali will be shooting for the series through August while also completing small schedules of his other projects. The vision of the show was enough to get Ali excited to be part of the series. It’s a really interesting part, something he has never done before, both from the character perspective and also genre-wise.”

Cameras for the limited six-part series are expected to roll from next week in Mumbai.