On Tuesday, Mid-day had reported that actor Ram Kapoor was removed from the promotions of his upcoming JioHotstar show 'Mistry' for making sexually inappropriate remarks at the team of the streaming platform. After the news of his behaviour came out, Kapoor faced severe backlash. Now, the actor has reacted to the allegations made against him.

Ram Kapoor admits to inappropriate remarks

Ram Kapoor while talking to ETimes admitted to saying things that were reported by Mid-day. "Let me begin by saying that everything I've been accused of saying - I have said it. So yes, I am guilty as charged. But this is what I want people to understand, when I'm in a space where I feel comfortable, I become my usual, bindass self. That's just how I've always been. Everyone who's worked with me knows that I never intend to offend."

'Did not know they were offended'

Kapoor said that he had no idea that his words were offending people. "I didn't feel that even once throughout the day. We were laughing and joking. If I had gotten the whiff that they were offended, I would have dealt with it right away."

He elaborated, "If I felt it was inappropriate, why would I say it openly in a hall full of media people? My character has been questioned for the first time in 25 years, so do acknowledge my justification."

What did Ram Kapoor say

Multiple eyewitnesses revealed that Kapoor, while seated alongside his co-star Mona Singh and JioHotstar executives, made comments laden with sexual innuendo that left members of the team uncomfortable. The incident happened at a hotel in Juhu last week.

A JioHotstar insider revealed, “The tone and content of his ‘jokes’ were unprofessional. He had back-to-back interviews that day. Referring to the work pressure at one point, he said he feels ‘gang-raped’. This remark was made while one journalist was setting up her mic.” The journalist corroborated the episode.

In the course of the evening, Kapoor — while interacting with the JioHotstar and public relations teams — apparently made off-colour remarks about their outfits and their family. One of the executives recounted, “He looked at my colleague’s dress and referring to its length, said, ‘The clothes are distracting.’” Another staffer said that the team was aghast at the number of offensive things he said, under the garb of humour, throughout the day. “It didn’t hit immediately, but when it did later that evening, we started recounting the number of offensive things he said. He told one of our male colleagues that his mother should have faked a headache and he shouldn’t have been born. He made references to sex positions.”

The following morning, June 20, the matter was swiftly escalated to JioHotstar’s senior leadership. Internal discussions were held with the streamer’s HR team, following which it was decided that Kapoor’s remaining promotional appearances would be cancelled and he would be distanced from the show