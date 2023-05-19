Randeep Hooda becoming a super cop, 101

As Randeep steps into Avinash Mishra’s shoes for eponymous series, actor-director duo on how the UP cop helped them create an authentic narrative

A still from the series

When making a series based on a real-life character, one has to maintain a fine balance between authenticity and dramatisation. That was Randeep Hooda and director Neerraj Pathak’s top priority as they set out to create Inspector Avinash, which chronicles police officer Avinash Mishra’s efforts in the ’90s to curb the mafia dominance and illegal arms trade in Uttar Pradesh. The duo, eager to offer an entertaining yet honest depiction of the cop in JioCinema’s maiden web series, roped in Mishra in the early stages of the project.

Pathak says that regular meetings with Mishra allowed him to delve into his world and incorporate his traits into the script. “Avinash-ji gave me complete freedom [when it came to scripting]. He said, ‘I have told you my story. Now, you write the reel story that you want to tell.’ The narrative is about him, but it has a lot of other important characters,” says the director, who spent three years on the offering.

Avinash Mishra (left) with the cast, and director Neerraj Pathak

Mishra guided them every step of the way, from the world-building to the shoot. Before the show rolled in Lucknow in 2021, Hooda devoted extensive hours acquainting himself with the cop. The actor, known to sink his teeth into the roles he plays, recorded their interactions. This enabled him to study and emulate Mishra’s mannerisms, body language and intonation. Nailing the dialect was the tough part. “I’ve always loved [adopting different] accents, and try to bring them into my roles. Avinash-ji has a unique style of speaking; he has a strong but sweet UP accent, which I loved,” shares the actor.

As the team shot extensively in Lucknow, Mishra’s presence on set aided them. From giving the director a first-hand account of events to guiding Hooda in perfecting his dialect, he ensured the character’s authenticity. The director adds, “Avinash-ji’s lehza [manner of speaking] is different. He sometimes has a lisp, so Randeep incorporated that too in a few scenes. When he met Randeep in character, he said, ‘Yeh toh humse bhi achha kar raha hai.’” The series also stars Amit Sial and Urvashi Rautela.

