Rasika Dugal plays a conscientious cop in Delhi Crime

Rasika Dugal on her role in Delhi Crime season 3: 'It has been such an interesting experience to grow'

Reprising the role of Neeti Singh, season on season, in Delhi Crime is a special feeling, says Rasika Dugal. “The show’s intensity always leaves a mark on me,” smiles the actor, who began shooting for the third edition of the Shefali Shah-led police procedural drama in late 2024. While the second instalment focused more on her character’s personal life, the upcoming season will delve into the upright cop’s professional challenges.

Currently shooting the Netflix series in Mumbai, Dugal shares, “Neeti is very close to my heart. We filmed the first season in January 2018, and we are now in 2025 as we film the third. It has been such an interesting experience to grow along with the character. It’s not often that one gets to have an experience like this as a performer. I have been following the same police officer I [shadowed] since season 1 as prep for the show.”

While fans await the next chapter of Delhi Crime, Dugal has another fan-favourite character on her plate—Beena Tripathi from Mirzapur. She will reprise the role in Mirzapur: The Film that is expected to go on floors later this year. “Beena’s journey is far from over. She always finds new ways to surprise me,” she teases.

Busy with the two projects for the better part of the year, Dugal says 2025 will be a mix of the old and new for her. “There will be some subsequent seasons like Adhura 2, and some new work like Rohan Sippy’s Unreal. I’m also looking forward to the release of two films that have been doing the festival rounds, Little Thomas, and Lord Curzon Ki Haveli.”