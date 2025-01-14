Breaking News
Reema Maya on leading man for Student of the Year web series: ‘Need someone who can add depth to the character’

Updated on: 14 January,2025 07:38 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Set to take the digital adaptation of Student of the Year on the floors in April, director Reema Maya is on the hunt for the leading man of the Karan Johar-backed project

Reema Maya, Shanaya Kapoor and Alaya F

When it comes to the film industry, no news usually means bad news. That, however, is not the case for the web series based on Student of the Year, which, after being announced a year ago, was barely discussed in mainstream media. But the absence of news around the series, we learn, doesn’t imply that the Karan Johar-backed project has been shelved. A source tells mid-day that work on the show is underway with director Reema Maya currently looking for her leading man.  


“While Alaya F and Shanaya Kapoor have already been confirmed as the lead actresses, the hunt for a male lead is underway. Reema Maya has a distinct vision for this series. Unlike the films, which had a glossy and [flamboyant] appearance, the web series will have a modern and edgy feel. It’s still set in the same world, but will focus on the interpersonal dynamics between the characters,” says the source. 


Maya, known for her critically acclaimed project Nocturnal Burger (2023), is determined to present the franchise in a new light. “She’s looking for someone who can complement Alaya and Shanaya, and also bring a certain gravitas to the role. This franchise has catapulted newcomers to stardom. So, this is a golden opportunity for male actors. Open casting calls are being made for both primary and secondary roles, and Karan has stated that the decision rests with Reema,” says the source, adding that the team has locked the month of April for the shoot. “Locations are currently being scouted.”


