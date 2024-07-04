Breaking News
'RIP' starring Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, heading to Netflix

Updated on: 04 July,2024 02:52 PM IST  |  Los Angeles
PTI |

Top

'RIP' which will debut on Netflix, will be produced by Artists Equity, the artist-led studio that Matt Damon and Ben Affleck founded in 2022.

'RIP' starring Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, heading to Netflix

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. Pic/AFP

Oscar winners and friends Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are re-teaming for new crime thriller "RIP", from writer-director Joe Carnahan.


The film, which will debut on Netflix, will be produced by Artists Equity, the artist-led studio that Damon and Affleck founded in 2022. Carnahan, known for "Narc" and "Smokin' Aces", will direct "RIP" from his script.


The plot details of the project are being kept under wraps, reported Deadline. The duo have collaborated on several projects, including "Good Will Hunting", in which they co-starred and shared an Academy Award for best screenplay in 1998.


Damon, 53, and Affleck, 51, also featured in "Dogma" (1999), and more recently in Ridley Scott's "The Last Duel" and "Air", which Affleck also directed.
The first film under their banner was "Air", which released in 2023.

They have also produced documentaries such as "The Greatest Love Story Never Told" for Amazon MGM Studios and "Small Things Like These", which had its premiere at the Berlin Film Festival 2024. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

