Updated on: 02 August,2024 07:00 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
Agencies |

Road House director reveals how decision to release Gyllenhaal film on web instead of in theatres affected how they were compensated

Road House director Doug Liman has expressed his disappointment over the streaming release of his Jake Gyllenhaal-led action movie. Variety reports that Liman told a news portal that his anger stems from not being properly compensated for a streaming release. Road House was initially conceived as a theatrical release. But plans changed when MGM was purchased by Amazon.


“I have no issue with streaming. I’m a big advocate of TV series, streaming movies, and theatrical movies; we should have it all. My issue on Road House is that we made the movie for MGM to be in theatres. Everyone was paid as if it was going to be in theatres. Then Amazon switched it on us, and nobody got compensated. Fifty million people saw it, but neither me, nor Jake Gyllenhaal, and not even [producer] Joel Silver got a cent. That’s wrong,” he reportedly said. 



