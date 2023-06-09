Breaking News
Supriya Sule, Praful Patel to be NCP working presidents, announces Sharad Pawar
Cyclone Biparjoy: Strong winds in Mumbai; Western Railway services hit
Mumbai’s lakes currently hold 10.33 per cent water, says BMC
BJP will make Eknath Shinde-led camp cry for every single seat: MVA
'Very Severe' Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify further, predicts IMD
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Rosario Dawson starrer Ahsoka to arrive on Disney in August

Rosario Dawson-starrer 'Ahsoka' to arrive on Disney+ in August

Updated on: 09 June,2023 09:16 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
PTI |

Top

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Filoni created the character of Ahsoka in animation and went on to partner with Jon Favreau on The Mandalorian, where she was first introduced in live action. Ahsoka also stars Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ivanna Sakhno, Diana Lee Inosanto, David Tennant, Lars Mikkelsen and Eman Esfandi

Rosario Dawson-starrer 'Ahsoka' to arrive on Disney+ in August

Rosario Dawson. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Rosario Dawson-starrer 'Ahsoka' to arrive on Disney+ in August
x
00:00

Ahsoka, the Star Wars series featuring Rosario Dawson as the titular Jedi, will start streaming on Disney+ from August 23. The series, a spin-off of The Mandalorian branch in the Lucasfilm sci-fi franchise, comes from Dave Filoni.


According to The Hollywood Reporter, Filoni created the character of Ahsoka in animation and went on to partner with Jon Favreau on The Mandalorian, where she was first introduced in live action. Ahsoka also stars Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ivanna Sakhno, Diana Lee Inosanto, David Tennant, Lars Mikkelsen and Eman Esfandi. Ray Stevenson, who died May on 21, appears in the series as Baylan Skoll in one of his final roles. Disney unveiled a first look at the series in April.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


Disney Plus Hotstar Web Series News Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK