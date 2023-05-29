Sachin, who returns with City of Dreams 3, says his quest for learning has dominated his 60-year run in showbiz

Sachin Pilgaonkar

Even after a six-decade career at the movies, there is not a hint of jadedness in Sachin Pilgaonkar. “One who keeps learning stays young and relevant,” he states, excited about his latest web series, City of Dreams. In the recently released third season, the veteran actor-director has reprised his role of Jagdish, the devious politician who will stop at nothing to realise his ambitions.

The Disney+ Hotstar offering may have been familiar territory for Pilgaonkar, but he approached it with the enthusiasm of a newcomer. The senior actor says that he believes he has a lot to learn in life — an outlook that has helped him stay curious and relevant. “I may have [basic] knowledge of everything, but that doesn’t mean I know [the details of] everything. Whenever I am in front of the camera, I follow the instructions of my director. I know my performance is coming from within, but I don’t know if it’s showing outside. This is where I need the director’s guidance. One’s age and experience doesn’t come in [the way of seeking guidance]. Tomorrow, if I am directed by a newcomer, should I not follow him?”

Pilgaonkar’s quest for new experiences has now made him consider the possibility of directing a web series. It is almost a natural graduation for the director, who has helmed several shows and Marathi films over the years. Excited about the prospect, he reveals, “I am thinking of directing a series. It’s at a nascent stage now. I should be a part of the writing team, too.”

