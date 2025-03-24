Elnaaz Norouzi revealed how an email with her password as the subject line led to her finding private pictures of herself. She filed a complaint with the Cybercrime Cell

Elnaaz Norouzi Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Sacred Games actor Elnaaz Norouzi falls victim to cybercrime: 'I found my private pictures' x 00:00

Actor Elnaaz Norouzi, who rose to fame with the web series Sacred Games is the latest celebrity to fall victim to cybercrime. Elnaaz revealed how an email with her password as the subject line led to her finding private pictures of herself. The miscreant threatened her to reply if she didn’t want them to be released online.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elnaaz Norouzi threatened with private pictures

In an interview with ETimes, Elnaaz recounted the incident which took place in January after she received an email. She shared, “I found my private pictures attached, along with a message that read, 'I have your pictures, if you don’t want them posted online, then reply to me as soon as possible. If not, the next email will be a link with the pictures online.'”

Elnaaz contacted the Cybercrime Cell which revealed that the email was sent through a server based in Switzerland. The officials took swift action but couldn’t pinpoint an accused in the matter. The actor is worried that the miscreant might try to contact her again with a different account.

Elnaaz seeking therapy to deal with the incident

The incident has left Elnaaz shaken. She added, “Now, I’m scared to even open my emails or social media accounts. I’m terrified that the criminal might have posted my private photos online. I go to bed anxious and wake up in the same state. I’ve had to reach out to a therapist a few times to help me calm down. I feel like my privacy has been violated. It feels like someone is always watching me, and I am living in constant fear.”

Elnaaz’s work front

On the professional front, Elnaaz Norouzi was recently seen in the show Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond. The series, featuring Jimmy Shergill, Lara Dutta, Ashutosh Rana, and Prasanna, wove a gripping tale of politics, power, and ambition, offering a captivating look at the complex dynamics at play. The show delved into the aftermath of the Pulwama terrorist attack, highlighting how perception-building has become a critical factor in the modern era of war and conflict.

Elnaaz is all set to make her mark in Hollywood with her next Hotel Tehran. She will be seen starring alongside Liam Neeson and Zachary Levi in the much-awaited project.