Breaking News
Nagpur violence: 6 days after tensions in district curfew completely lifted
Ten years after murder, absconder held from Gujarat by crime branch
MSRTC suspends bus driver for watching cricket match while driving
BMC to begin nullah desilting from March 25 using AI, CCTV monitoring
Bank employee held for embezzling over Rs 2 crore; 5 colleagues absconding
shot-button
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Sacred Games actor Elnaaz Norouzi falls victim to cybercrime I found my private pictures

Sacred Games actor Elnaaz Norouzi falls victim to cybercrime: 'I found my private pictures'

Updated on: 24 March,2025 11:09 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Elnaaz Norouzi revealed how an email with her password as the subject line led to her finding private pictures of herself. She filed a complaint with the Cybercrime Cell

Sacred Games actor Elnaaz Norouzi falls victim to cybercrime: 'I found my private pictures'

Elnaaz Norouzi Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Sacred Games actor Elnaaz Norouzi falls victim to cybercrime: 'I found my private pictures'
x
00:00

Actor Elnaaz Norouzi, who rose to fame with the web series Sacred Games is the latest celebrity to fall victim to cybercrime. Elnaaz revealed how an email with her password as the subject line led to her finding private pictures of herself. The miscreant threatened her to reply if she didn’t want them to be released online. 


Elnaaz Norouzi threatened with private pictures 


In an interview with ETimes, Elnaaz recounted the incident which took place in January after she received an email. She shared, “I found my private pictures attached, along with a message that read, 'I have your pictures, if you don’t want them posted online, then reply to me as soon as possible. If not, the next email will be a link with the pictures online.'”


Elnaaz contacted the Cybercrime Cell which revealed that the email was sent through a server based in Switzerland. The officials took swift action but couldn’t pinpoint an accused in the matter. The actor is worried that the miscreant might try to contact her again with a different account. 

Elnaaz seeking therapy to deal with the incident 

The incident has left Elnaaz shaken. She added, “Now, I’m scared to even open my emails or social media accounts. I’m terrified that the criminal might have posted my private photos online. I go to bed anxious and wake up in the same state. I’ve had to reach out to a therapist a few times to help me calm down. I feel like my privacy has been violated. It feels like someone is always watching me, and I am living in constant fear.”

Elnaaz’s work front 

On the professional front, Elnaaz Norouzi was recently seen in the show Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond. The series, featuring Jimmy Shergill, Lara Dutta, Ashutosh Rana, and Prasanna, wove a gripping tale of politics, power, and ambition, offering a captivating look at the complex dynamics at play. The show delved into the aftermath of the Pulwama terrorist attack, highlighting how perception-building has become a critical factor in the modern era of war and conflict.

Elnaaz is all set to make her mark in Hollywood with her next Hotel Tehran. She will be seen starring alongside Liam Neeson and Zachary Levi in the much-awaited project. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Elnaaz Norouzi Cyber crime Sacred Games Entertainment News Web Series News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK