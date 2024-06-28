Breaking News
WR to operate jumbo block between Borivali and Ram Mandir, check details
Maharashtra budget 2024: Dairy farmers protest near Vidhan Bhavan; seek Rs 34 per litre for hybrid cow milk
BMC has another bright idea for domestic waste management
Two women Maoists surrender in Gadchiroli
Rain in Mumbai but nothing substantial in lake areas
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Sakal Ban from Heeramandi featured at Royal College of Music Museum Exhibition in London

'Sakal Ban' from 'Heeramandi' featured at Royal College of Music Museum Exhibition in London

Updated on: 28 June,2024 07:43 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is the first Indian series to feature a globally acclaimed music album, showcasing India’s rich musical heritage on an international platform

'Sakal Ban' from 'Heeramandi' featured at Royal College of Music Museum Exhibition in London

Still from Heeramandi

Listen to this article
'Sakal Ban' from 'Heeramandi' featured at Royal College of Music Museum Exhibition in London
x
00:00

Netflix and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' has achieved another remarkable milestone, with its popular song 'Sakal Ban' being featured at the Royal College of Music (RCM) Museum's exhibition Awaken: Sufi Music and Women of South Asia in London. The exhibition will be running in the UK till October for 3 months. This inclusion places ‘Heeramandi’ alongside iconic and legendary Sufi music such as that from the films Mughal-E-Azam and Zeenat, solidifying its status as a ground-breaking work in Indian musical history.


In its launch week, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, became the most-viewed Indian series on Netflix, trending in 43 countries. It is the first Indian series to feature a globally acclaimed music album, showcasing India’s rich musical heritage on an international platform. The Royal College of Music Museum exhibition, titled ‘Awaken: Sufi Music and Women of South Asia,’ brings to life the often overlooked stories of women’s roles in the male-dominated musical landscape of Sufism.


Opened on June 18, the exhibition illuminates the invaluable contributions of Sufi women through a display of items drawn from collections across the world. It reveals the voices, performances, and instruments of Sufi women in Pakistan, India, and Bangladesh from the Mughal period to present-day London. The inclusion of “Sakal Ban” in this exhibition highlights the song's cultural and musical significance.


The music of the series has transcended borders, with music aficionados worldwide lauding its melody and musical brilliance. Songs from the series have become a global sensation, with countless Instagram reels and posts showcasing the tracks. This widespread popularity underscores the universal appeal of the music curated by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

On “Sakal Ban” featuring at the Royal College of Music Museum exhibition, Prerna Singh, CEO, Bhansali Productions, expressed her delight, “It's a great honour to see SLB’s work being recognised at such a prestigious platform, we are thrilled to share this with the audience worldwide".

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar continues to put India on the global map musically, celebrating the rich and diverse heritage of Sufi music and the pivotal role of women in its history.

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the eight-part series is now streaming across 190 countries on Netflix.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sanjay leela bhansali Heeramandi bollywood Web Series Web Series News Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK