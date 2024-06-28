Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is the first Indian series to feature a globally acclaimed music album, showcasing India’s rich musical heritage on an international platform

Still from Heeramandi

Netflix and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' has achieved another remarkable milestone, with its popular song 'Sakal Ban' being featured at the Royal College of Music (RCM) Museum's exhibition Awaken: Sufi Music and Women of South Asia in London. The exhibition will be running in the UK till October for 3 months. This inclusion places ‘Heeramandi’ alongside iconic and legendary Sufi music such as that from the films Mughal-E-Azam and Zeenat, solidifying its status as a ground-breaking work in Indian musical history.

In its launch week, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, became the most-viewed Indian series on Netflix, trending in 43 countries. It is the first Indian series to feature a globally acclaimed music album, showcasing India’s rich musical heritage on an international platform. The Royal College of Music Museum exhibition, titled ‘Awaken: Sufi Music and Women of South Asia,’ brings to life the often overlooked stories of women’s roles in the male-dominated musical landscape of Sufism.

Opened on June 18, the exhibition illuminates the invaluable contributions of Sufi women through a display of items drawn from collections across the world. It reveals the voices, performances, and instruments of Sufi women in Pakistan, India, and Bangladesh from the Mughal period to present-day London. The inclusion of “Sakal Ban” in this exhibition highlights the song's cultural and musical significance.

The music of the series has transcended borders, with music aficionados worldwide lauding its melody and musical brilliance. Songs from the series have become a global sensation, with countless Instagram reels and posts showcasing the tracks. This widespread popularity underscores the universal appeal of the music curated by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

On “Sakal Ban” featuring at the Royal College of Music Museum exhibition, Prerna Singh, CEO, Bhansali Productions, expressed her delight, “It's a great honour to see SLB’s work being recognised at such a prestigious platform, we are thrilled to share this with the audience worldwide".

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar continues to put India on the global map musically, celebrating the rich and diverse heritage of Sufi music and the pivotal role of women in its history.

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the eight-part series is now streaming across 190 countries on Netflix.