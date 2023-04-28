Breaking News
Samantha Ruth Prabhu spend her birthday shooting in Madhya Pradesh

Updated on: 28 April,2023 09:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Samantha is currently busy shooting for Raj and DK's 'Citadel' in Madhya Pradesh

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu turned a year older on Friday and she will celebrate her special day with the team of 'Citadel'.


Samantha is currently busy shooting for Raj and DK's 'Citadel' in Madhya Pradesh.



Sharing details about her working birthday, a source close to the actor said, "Samantha has had a choc-o-bloc couple of months with work commitments. Her birthday this year coincides with her Citadel schedule. She is shooting in Orccha in Madhya Pradesh for a 10-day schedule of the series, Samantha loves that it's a working birthday and she will be celebrating it on set, doing what she loves the most acting."


Samantha recently attended the UK premiere of the international 'Citadel' created by the Russo Brothers. The action-packed show stars Priyanka Chopra alongside Richard Madden. Samantha and Varun are a part of the Indian version of 'Citadel'.

Samantha recently entertained the audience with her acting skills in 'Shaakuntalam'. Based on Kalidasa's work, it is the story of Shakuntala and her courtship with King Dushyant, and the curse of rishi Durvasa which made Dushyant forget his love for the 'apsara'-like Shakuntala.

Besides Citadel, She will be seen in an upcoming romantic film 'Khusi' opposite actor Vijay Deverakonda. 

