Samir Soni: I often think I should have debuted now

Sarvam Shakthi Mayam actor Samir says nuanced storytelling on OTT makes him wish he had debuted today instead of 25 years ago

Samir Soni

Samir Soni says that it has always been quality over quantity for him as he pursued substantial roles, even at the risk of doing less work. It is only now that the actor is thoroughly relishing his time in front of the camera as the OTT boom has brought with it nuanced stories. Soni, who is currently seen in Sarvam Shakthi Mayam, says that he is enjoying long-format storytelling so much that he sometimes feels he debuted 25 years too early. “The kind of work I always wanted to do is happening right now. So, I often think I should have debuted now,” he laughs, before adding that it only assures him that the road ahead will be creatively fulfilling. “I don’t have any regrets. I am being optimistic, and looking forward to more interesting roles.”

The actor points to his latest ZEE5 drama, also starring Sanjay Suri and Priyamani, to make his case about the mature nature of shows today. To Soni, Sarvam Shakthi Mayam offered an interesting exploration into spirituality. “I play a guy, who doesn’t believe in God, but is curious to understand spirituality. This [idea] resonated with me. Also, you see different viewpoints, when it comes to God and spirituality, through the story.”

