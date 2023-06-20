Breaking News
Mumbai: Electroplating unit steals Rs 1.33 crore worth power
You’ve been warned! Next, you’ll be punished
Top cop to probe BMC projects
5 city stations to have inflatable rescue boats for the monsoon
Ashish Shelar demands POP idols not be banned
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Samir Soni I often think I should have debuted now

Samir Soni: I often think I should have debuted now

Updated on: 20 June,2023 07:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Top

Sarvam Shakthi Mayam actor Samir says nuanced storytelling on OTT makes him wish he had debuted today instead of 25 years ago

Samir Soni: I often think I should have debuted now

Samir Soni

Listen to this article
Samir Soni: I often think I should have debuted now
x
00:00

Samir Soni says that it has always been quality over quantity for him as he pursued substantial roles, even at the risk of doing less work. It is only now that the actor is thoroughly relishing his time in front of the camera as the OTT boom has brought with it nuanced stories. Soni, who is currently seen in Sarvam Shakthi Mayam, says that he is enjoying long-format storytelling so much that he sometimes feels he debuted 25 years too early. “The kind of work I always wanted to do is happening right now. So, I often think I should have debuted now,” he laughs, before adding that it only assures him that the road ahead will be creatively fulfilling. “I don’t have any regrets. I am being optimistic, and looking forward to more interesting roles.” 


The actor points to his latest ZEE5 drama, also starring Sanjay Suri and Priyamani, to make his case about the mature nature of shows today. To Soni, Sarvam Shakthi Mayam offered an interesting exploration into spirituality. “I play a guy, who doesn’t believe in God, but is curious to understand spirituality. This [idea] resonated with me. Also, you see different viewpoints, when it comes to God and spirituality, through the story.”



samir soni ZEE5 Web Series News Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK