Inside jail, Dutt kept busy—earning wages for carpentry and paper-bag making, starting an in-house radio channel called Radio YCP, and directing a theatre troupe with fellow inmates, including murder convicts

Speaking on his life, he stated, "I don't regret anything that has happened in my life. My main regret is that my parents left me too soon. I really miss them."

Sanjay Dutt is one of Hindi cinema's most well-known stars, but the actor hasn't always had it easy. In addition to losing his parents, iconic actors Sunil Dutt and Nargis, Sanjay served time in prison for his role in the 1993 Mumbai bombings. During his latest visit to The Great Indian Kapil Show, Sanjay discussed his time in jail and how he spent his days producing radio broadcasts and plays.

Sanjay Dutt is one of Hindi cinema's most well-known stars, but the actor hasn't always had it easy. In addition to losing his parents, iconic actors Sunil Dutt and Nargis, Sanjay served time in prison for his role in the 1993 Mumbai bombings. During his latest visit to The Great Indian Kapil Show, Sanjay discussed his time in jail and how he spent his days producing radio broadcasts and plays.

Speaking on his life, he stated, "I don't regret anything that has happened in my life. My main regret is that my parents left me too soon. I really miss them."

Recalls how he earned in jail

This prompted Archana Puran Singh to question Sanjay Dutt about what he did with the furniture he built while doing carpentry in jail. Sanjay Dutt revealed, "I earned wages there. Whether I made chairs or paper bags, I got paid. Then I even started a radio station, called Radio YCP. It was once played only inside the jail. I was also paid for that. I did the radio program. We had topics to talk about, and we also did some comedy. Three or four other prisoners would write the script for the program."

Sanjay Dutt had also taken some interesting initiatives in jail; he shared, "I even started a theatre group, and I was the director and murder convicts were my actors."

Sanjay recalls a scary incident

Sanjay Dutt also described an unnerving encounter he had while in jail, when a double murderer was assigned the task of trimming his beard. Recalling the incident, he said, "I remember I had a full beard and the superintendent told me to get a shave. He sent a guy. His name was Mishra ji. As he pulled out his razor, I asked him how long he had been in jail. He told me he was in jail for 15 years."

Sanjay further added, "By this time, his razor had reached my neck. I asked him what crime he committed inside the jail, and he answered ‘double murder.’ I immediately held his hand and stopped him. So, a double murder convict had a razor in his hand, that’s just an ordinary day in jail."