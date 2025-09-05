Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty join The Great Indian Kapil Show. A viral clip shows a fan joking he’s at the taping with “both wife and girlfriend,” prompting Sanjay to quip, “How did you do this? Teach us too!”—sending Kapil and the crowd into fits

Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty get shocked seeing a fan bring his wife and girlfriend in The Great Indian Kapil Show 3

The clip includes a viewer who says, "Aaj main aapni girlfriend aur wife dono ke saath aaya hun (Today I have come to the show with both my wife and girlfriend)." This left Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh, Sanjay Dutt, and Suniel Shetty astonished. While Suniel and Sanjay were originally seen clapping, Sanjay subsequently approached the fan's seat and inquired, "Yeh aapne kaise kiya?" "How did you do this?" Please teach us, too)." The actor's comment had Kapil and the audience in stitches.

Bollywood celebrities Suniel Shetty and Sanjay Dutt are set to appear on Kapil Sharma's The Great Indian Kapil Show. A new teaser for the show shows Sanjay having a humorous discussion with a fan, and people can't get enough of it.

Fans reacted instantly to the video. One comment stated, "Sanjay Dutt and Sunil Shetty shocked, but bro rocked." Another added, "This will be a TRP-shattering episode." A third added, "This is called work-life balance," and another joked, "When developer meets hacker." Another user said, "When Sanjay Dutt himself asks you for this."

Sanjay's love life has always made news, with early reports linking him to Tina Munim and Madhuri Dixit. His first marriage was to actor Richa Sharma in 1987, and they have a daughter, Trishala, who now lives in the United States.

Richa passed away from a brain tumour in 1996, bringing the marriage to a tragic end. In 1998, he married model Rhea Pillai, but the couple divorced in 2008. Finally, in 2008, Sanjay married Manyataa Dutt. The couple had twins, Shahraan and Iqra, in 2010.

About the show

Kapil Sharma hosts the comedy show, which also stars Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Sunil Grover. Archana Puran Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu are permanent guests. The third premiered on Netflix on June 21. Salman Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha, Ajay Devgn, and cricketers Gautam Gambhir and Rishabh Pant have all been on the show since then.

Sanjay and Suniel's upcoming projects

Sanjay most recently appeared in Baaghi 4, which was released in theatres today. The film, starring Tiger Shroff, Sonam Bajwa, and Harnaaz Sandhu, has received mixed reviews from critics. Meanwhile, Sanjay and Suniel will reunite on screen in Welcome to the Jungle. Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, and other actors round out the ensemble cast. The film is slated to be released later this year.