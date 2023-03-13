Bidding farewell with a film

Amid speculation about the fate of Kaagaz 2 after Satish Kaushik’s death, maker says senior actor-producer had completed the movie; team planning an OTT release

Satish Kaushik; (right) Anupam Kher leads Kaagaz 2

Satish Kaushik passed away last week after suffering a heart attack. Over the past few months, the actor-filmmaker was focused on his upcoming production, Kaagaz 2, starring Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar and him. While some wondered about the social drama’s fate after Kaushik’s demise, mid-day has learnt that the VK Prakash-directed venture is complete, with only the finishing touches remaining.

Like Pankaj Tripathi-starrer Kaagaz (2021), the spiritual sequel too will focus on how the common man’s needs are neglected by the system. With a clerk who loses his child, at the centre of the narrative, the drama will emphasise how the government needs to change its attitude towards human rights. Producer Ratan Jain says that the shoot was wrapped up in Lucknow last November. “Satish had completed everything, and the post-production is almost over. Since the film was shot in sync sound, dubbing is not required. Background music is done, only mixing is left at this stage. Satish’s nephew Nishant is taking care of things. Our production house has been in the film business for many years. If anything was left, we could have completed it. The movie was largely shot in Lucknow, with a segment filmed at the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun,” shares Jain.

Ratan Jain

The producer reveals that the team is planning a digital release for Kaagaz 2, and has initiated talks in this regard. “We are in talks with an OTT platform. We should get [a streaming partner] in the next two to three months. If someone wants to release it in the next 10 days, I am ready to deliver,” he smiles.

Kaushik planned to turn Kaagaz into a franchise, telling stories that highlight the common man’s socio-economic struggles. When the sequel had gone on floors in Lucknow last July, the actor-producer had spoken to mid-day, sharing his enthusiasm about the project (Satish Kaushik gets real, July 3). He had said, “Kaagaz is about how a piece of paper can make a difference to someone’s life, where the common man gets neglected by the system and how he gets justice. In Kagaaz 2, I play a poor, self-respecting clerk who loses his child. [The story traces] how Anupam Kher and Darshan Kumaar, who play father and son, [help] me get justice.”

Also Read: Our story was still unfinished: Shekhar Kapur posts about 'brother' Satish Kaushik