Season two of Rana’s show to roll

Daggubati’s Rana Naidu, which released in March, is a crime drama based on an American show

Rana Daggubati

After the success of the first part, Netflix has revealed that Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh’s Rana Naidu will be renewed for a second season. The action thriller was launched on March 10. Rana Naidu, which is the Indian adaptation of the American crime series Ray Donovan, enjoyed a successful run in the country.

The OTT platform shared the news on Instagram with a video which was a montage of season one. “Don’t worry, the Naidus [are] coming back to sort all your kiri kir. Rana Naidu season two is coming soon,” the official Instagram page of the web platform announced. The series is directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn S Varma.

The news aligns with recent developments which reveal that there has been an uptick of subscribers on the platform in India. Season one followed Rana Naidu, who makes a living by fixing the messes left behind by his famous clients. Known as the “fixer of the stars”, he struggles with his relationship with his wife and children.

