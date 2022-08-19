Sex Education is back for season 4; 'Schitt's Creek' star Dan Levy joins cast

The 'Schitt's Creek' star is one among the seven new faces joining the critically acclaimed series

Netflix original 'Sex Education Season 4' is officially in Production. The makers have now dropped the first look of the new season. The first look has revealed that actor Dan Levy will be joining the series as Mr. Molloy, Maeve's US Tutor at her Ivy League college. The 'Schitt's Creek' star is one among the seven new faces joining the critically acclaimed series. Also joining as series regulars are Thaddea Graham (Doctor Who), Marie Reuther (Kamikaze), and newcomers Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James, and Imani Yahshua.

Asa Butterfield (Otis), Gillian Anderson (Jean), Ncuti Gatwa (Eric), Aimee-Lou Wood (Aimee), Emma Mackey (Maeve), Connor Swindells (Adam), Kedar Williams-Stirling (Jackson), Mimi Keene (Ruby), George Robinson (Isaac), Chinenye Ezeudu (Vivienne), Dua Saleh (Cal), Alistair Petrie (Michael) and Samantha Spiro (Maureen) will all return for season four. Actors Patricia Allison (Ola), Tanya Reynolds (Lily), Simone Ashley (Olivia) and Rahkee Thakrar (Emily) have earlier announced their exit from the show.

Describing season 4 of the show, Netflix wrote, "Following the closure of Moordale Secondary, Otis and Eric now face a new frontier — their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College. Otis is nervous about setting up his new clinic, while Eric is praying they won’t be losers again. But Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students — they thought they were progressive but this new college is another level. There’s daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability vibe, and a group of kids who are popular for being … kind?! Viv is totally thrown by the college’s student-led, non-competitive approach, while Jackson is still struggling to get over Cal. Aimee tries something new by taking an Art A Level and Adam grapples with whether mainstream education is for him. Over in the U.S., Maeve is living her dream at prestigious Wallace University, being taught by cult author Thomas Molloy. Otis is pining after her, while adjusting to not being an only child at home, or the only therapist on campus.”

