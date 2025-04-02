Thrilled about Dabba Cartel winning praise, Shabana Azmi says the all-female crime drama was a gamble as the genre is rarely led by women in India

Shabana Azmi plays the stoic Sheilaben in the series

Rich praise has been a frequent feature in Shabana Azmi’s career. It’s not surprising then that the actor’s latest release, Dabba Cartel, continues to be appreciated over a month after it began streaming. “The response I’m personally receiving is overwhelming,” she exclaims.

With Dabba Cartel, director Hitesh Bhatia has given us an unusual crime drama where five women—portrayed by Azmi, Jyotika, Nimisha Sajayan, Shalini Pandey and Anjali Anand—ingeniously run a drug cartel under the guise of a food delivery service. Azmi shares, “The answer to its success lies in its writing. Plus, the director was clear in his vision. Also, a special thumbs up to Shibani [Akhtar, creator] who didn’t ask for favours just because she is Farhan’s [Akhtar, producer] wife.” Tell her it’s being referred to as the Indian version of Breaking Bad, and she says, “I haven’t seen Breaking Bad. So, I can’t comment.”

The Netflix series’ potential was not lost on her when she read the script. But the senior actor considered it a gamble. “We never thought that a women-led crime drama would become so popular. It was a gamble that paid off. I call it a gamble because there are no women-led crime drama series [in India]. Women are largely relegated to playing the victim, moll or seductress.”

Leading the drug ring is Azmi’s Sheilaben, a cold and calculative woman. Was it tough to play such a restrained character, emoting through one’s silences? “Experience helps an actor to calibrate the performance. I worked on the look and added the Gujarati dialect to make her more interesting. The most challenging bit was that I had to play her differently from Godmother [1999]. Sheila’s power is more muted,” she reflects.

With Dabba Cartel, her daughter-in-law Shibani has forayed into writing. The Akhtar fold is populated with writers, beginning with Javed Akhtar, his filmmaker-children Farhan and Zoya as well as their mother Honey Irani. Asked if she has ever considered penning a script, Azmi says, “I can never write. It’s a specialised skill and not everyone can do it, although many try it almost in a cavalier fashion. I come from a writer’s family and have the highest regard for writers. I’m happy being an actor.”

Season two, please

With Dabba Cartel ending on a cliffhanger, Shabana Azmi says a second season is probable. “It would be interesting to carry the stories of all these characters forward. The story lends itself to a second season,” she says.