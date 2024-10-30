Shalini Passi from Fabulous Lives vs. Bollywood Wives ended up walking out not just once but twice. But, like a trooper, she came back even though she was teary-eyed

Fabulous Lives vs. Bollywood Wives

During an interview with Galatta India, Shalini Passi from Fabulous Lives vs. Bollywood Wives ended up walking out not just once but twice. She seemed teary-eyed when she came back, and fans quickly noticed. In the comments, many speculated that her reaction might have been triggered by something Kalyani Saha said.

Shalini Passi walks out mid-interview, here's why

In the interview, Shalini said, "I need a break," and walked out when the host started talking about her. As the others asked what was going on, she said, "You guys can carry on." Maheep joked, "Should we be rolling on Season 4?" and Bhavana chimed in, "I think it was what you [Kalyani Saha] said—that she wants attention," which made everyone laugh. Shalini came back after a bit but left again soon after without explaining why. The rest of the cast kept chatting for a few more minutes until Shalini finally returned, looking a bit emotional.

Just a few minutes earlier in the same interview, while Kalyani was speaking, Shalini got up to adjust her dress. Kalyani commented, “When I am talking Shalini has to get up and get attention to herself because she is not getting attention!”

So, who is Shalini Passi and why has she become a topic of interest?

There are four stages of knowing me, says Shalini Passi on episode four of the third season of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. She is one among the three ne entrants on the show. The Delhi socialite has been accompanied by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Kalyani Saha Chawla on the show to give a competition to the OG Bollywood wives -Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Panday, Seema Sajdeh and Neelam Kothari.

So what are the four stages? "First is disbelief. Then inquisitiveness. Then there's the 'is it really true? Does she do all these things?' And then complete surrender and love".

Shalini is a Delhi resident who is an artist, art collector and philanthropist. She is also the founder of MASH, an organisation which brings the world of art, architecture, craft, design, and fashion closer.

She is married to Sanjay Passi, chairman of Pasco Group, a dominant name in Tata Motors-certified dealerships in North India. They have one son named Robin. The three live together in their plush 20,000 sq ft palatial home in New Delhi. See inside pics from the house here.

Reportedly, Shalini got married at the early age of 20. Details of her current age is not available on the internet.