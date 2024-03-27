Wastelanders: Wolverine director says Sharad’s voice-acting experience made him apt choice for the role in audio series

Sharad Kelkar; (right) Hugh Jackman in Wolverine

Listen to this article Here’s our desi Wolverine, bub x 00:00

When Marvel’s Wastelanders was brought to India in 2023, RJ-director Mantra Mugdh was at the centre of its creation. Now, with Audible India, he is bringing the Wolverine series in the audio format. Considering Wolverine is synonymous with Hugh Jackman, it couldn’t have been easy to find a voice that would do justice to the iconic role. Mugdh says it was, thanks to Sharad Kelkar. “Sharad was one of our top choices. With this, for the Indian audience, he will be synonymous with Wolverine for a long time to come,” he states.

Mantra Mugdh

ADVERTISEMENT

So far, the Hindi adaptation of Marvel’s Wastelanders has been a star-studded offering, with Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Masaba Gupta and others having joined the voice cast. But with Wolverine, Mugdh wanted to stay authentic to the characters while casting. “Being a professional voice artist, Sharad made my job easier. He is a wonderful actor and that helped to adapt to the multiple emotions that Wolverine goes through. Mithila Palkar brought inherent innocence to her character of Sofia.” He adds that they have ensured that the action and drama of the Marvel universe translated effectively in the audio medium.