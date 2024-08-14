Kay Kay Menon revealed that he didn't watch Ranvir Shorey in Bigg Boss OTT 3 because he knows him too well and would have caught him acting in the house

In Pic: Kay Kay Menon and Shekhar Home

Listen to this article Shekhar Home actor Kay Kay Menon didn’t watch Ranvir Shorey in Bigg Boss OTT 3 for THIS reason x 00:00

Kay Kay Menon is currently busy promoting his series 'Shekhar Home'. The web series, which premiered on August 14, features Rasika Duggal and Ranvir Shorey. Kay Kay Menon and Ranvir share a very strong bond, but he still hasn't seen 'Bigg Boss OTT 3'. When Menon was asked if he saw Shorey in 'Bigg Boss', Kay Kay denied it, saying he doesn't need to watch 'Bigg Boss' to see Ranvir.

In an interview with News18, Kay Kay Menon stated, “I didn't have the time to watch it. Having said that, I didn't need to watch 'Bigg Boss' to see Ranvir. We've spent enough time together before the show happened to him. Another reason is that I knew I would catch him acting on 'Bigg Boss OTT'. I know him too well.”

It was during his time in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house that Ranvir was seen sharing that he didn't have work at the time he signed for the reality show. Reflecting on Shorey's comment, Menon shared his personal experience and revealed that he too went through a rough patch. While talking about his rough patch, he said, “This was before the OTT boom. It had to do with the fact that in cinema and the films that we see in theatres, the scope for people and actors like us had reduced.”

Moving forward, he lauded his contemporary Manoj Bajpayee and referred to himself as 'Ziddi,' stating, "There were perhaps actors more talented than us who fell by the wayside because they didn’t have the tenacity to hold on. So, when OTT platforms came in where stars didn’t work but only actors, opportunities blossomed,” he recalled.

Set in the early 1990s in the tranquil town of Lonpur, Bengal, 'Shekhar Home' is an ode to times when technology was unheard of and human intelligence was the only thing one could rely upon. 'Shekhar Home' premiered on JioCinema Premium on August 14.

Ranvir Shorey's time in 'Bigg Boss OTT 3'

Ranvir Shorey had the time of his life in 'Bigg Boss'. The actor had his share of fights in the house and was among the top 5 in the finale of the reality show.