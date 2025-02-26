Breaking News
Aashram 3 casting director Shruti Mahajan: ‘Bobby Deol's casting could have been a masterstroke or misfire’

Updated on: 27 February,2025 07:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Aashram 3’s casting director Shruti Mahajan recalls how their gamble of roping in Bobby Deol, who was planning his Bollywood comeback during the first season, paid off

Bobby Deol (centre) plays Baba Nirala in Aashram

It takes a keen eye to imagine an actor, who is out of circulation, in the role of a conniving godman. But when casting director Shruti Mahajan read the script of Aashram’s opening season in 2019, she instinctively knew that Bobby Deol, who at the time was beginning his second innings in Bollywood, would be the perfect fit. As the crime drama’s third season drops online, the casting director remembers that roping in Deol was a gamble.


Shruti Mahajan
She recalls, “Prakash-ji [Jha, director] wanted someone completely unexpected for Baba Nirala. Bobby Deol’s casting was a bold, make-or-break decision. It could have been a masterstroke or a complete misfire. The role demanded an authoritative presence and a hidden vulnerability, and Bobby had the perfect mix. His hunger for a strong comeback added another layer to the performance.” Deol’s Baba Nirala act, followed by his antagonist role in Animal (2023), turned his career around. 


With Aashram, Mahajan says she brought together a mix of seasoned actors and new faces “to create an authentic world”. She explains, “Bobby and Chandan Roy Sanyal brought depth with their experience, while actors like Aditi Pohankar added raw energy and freshness.”

Her next, Love & War, with Sanjay Leela Bhansali is equally exciting as it boasts the casting coup of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. “Working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a life-changing experience. Casting for Love & War feels as exhilarating as it did for Ram-Leela [2013]. Every film brings something new to learn,” she smiles. For a movie like Love & War that has romance at its crux, Mahajan says chemistry between the leads is paramount. “With experience, you develop a deeper understanding of what makes on-screen chemistry work. It’s not just about how two actors look together; it’s about their energy, their ability to empathise, and the nuances they bring to a performance.”

