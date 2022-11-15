×
Breaking News
Measles outbreak: Toddler dies in Mumbai; 126 children infected with disease so far this year
Mumbai: Fire in footwear showroom basement in Chembur; no injuries reported
Amazon plans to lay off around 10,000 employees this week: Report
Court likely to pass order on Nawab Malik's bail plea on November 24
Mamata condemns Akhil Giri's remarks, apologises to Prez on behalf of TMC
Why not await EC decision on 'bow and arrow' election symbol, ask HC
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshis daughter Diza recalls fond memories with her father

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi's daughter Diza recalls fond memories with her father

Updated on: 15 November,2022 01:33 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Diza took to Instagram, where she recalled all the memories of Siddhaanth, from her old childhood days to their recent outing

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi's daughter Diza recalls fond memories with her father

Siddhaanth with his daughter. Pic- Instagram


Actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi's daughter Diza has penned a heartfelt note remembering her father, who died last week after he collapsed at a gym aged 46. Diza performed his last rites along with Siddhaanth's wife, Alesia Raut.


Diza took to Instagram, where she recalled all the memories of Siddhaanth, from her old childhood days to their recent outing.



"It still hasn't sunk in and I still don't know how to react. I don't want to make this about me but my entire being has gone so numb. I was so over possessive and protective of you, the last video of this post is me in my truest self keeping ur own mother away from u because no one can touch my papa he is only mine."


She added: "U were always my best friend first and heard all my problems, advised me in boy issues, threatened to kill half the male population that walks the planet, and constantly kept telling me that dizu you are papa's pride."

Diza said that her father made her feel she was capable of doing anything and everything in life.

Also Read: Remembering Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi through these pictures

"There are so many promises that I made you abt the future that I'll never be able to fulfil but I know one that I will never stop working hard for is making you proud. In almost every conversation of ours, you have never once forgotten to tell me how high ur head is with pride and happiness no matter what I do, small or big, and I know in my greater achievements even though u are physically not present you will still be smiling and saying 'meri gundi raani kitni badi hogayi papu ka heart is filled with pride I love u my guggli'."

She talked about how Siddhaanth gave her nicknames to "embarrass' and told her "I'm the father who even at 60 will be rockin and smokin hot."

Diza added: "I laughed at u but I wish u cud be here to prove me wrong. I miss u appa pls be happy and keep guiding me bcs I know I will need you constantly."

Diza is Siddhaanth's daughter from his ex-wife, Ira. He was known for appearing in shows like 'Kkusum', 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' and 'Ziddi Dil Maane Na'.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi Entertainment News bollywood news television news Instagram

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK