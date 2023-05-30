Sobhita Dhulipala on how Aditya Roy Kapur found fireflies creepy on the sets of 'The Night Manager'

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala opened up about the off screen instances from the sets of 'The Night Manager'. Sobhita recalled the time when she would get excited about fireflies outside Aditya Roy Kapur's room but he would find it rather creepy

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala, who made her acting debut with 'Raman Raghav 2.0' and was last seen playing the mysterious role of Kaveri in the web series 'The Night Manager', recalled an experience in Sri Lanka during which Aditya Roy Kapur got terrified by fireflies.

She shared: "When we had gone to Sri Lanka, I was struck by its beauty, a beautiful tropical island, a new set, a whole new bunch of people and I couldn't sleep first couple of nights so I went out for a walk in the vicinity. Aditya, me, Anil (Kapoor) sir, Sandeep (Modi), all our rooms were adjacent to each other and one night, I saw a swarm of fireflies outside Aditya's room and I got damn excited."

The actress who is a part of the spy thriller and she remembered how she got excited after looking at the fireflies outside Aditya's room. Although it seemed so beautiful to her, Aditya found it creepy.

"It was literally like a round cluster of magic. It was beautiful and luminous. And I got too thrilled and it was past midnight, I wanted to show it to someone, anyone but it was just me and this beautiful moment. So I think every night that followed I kept searching for those fireflies. Something that sleepy Aditya found rather creepy," she added.

Created and directed by Sandeep Modi, the show is the Hindi adaptation of John le Carre's novel 'The Night Manager'. It features Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala and Tillotama Shome.

Sobhita has made her mark in the entertainment industry with her works in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam films. She was seen in 'Chef'(Hindi), 'Kaalakandi'(Hindi), 'Goodacahari'(Telugu), 'Ghost Stories'(Hindi), 'Ponniyin Selvan 1 and 2'(Tamil), 'Kurup'(Malayalam), among others.

In a recent interaction with the media, Sobhita also talked about her stint in Mani Ratnam's 'PS-II'. Dhulipala said: "This is my first Tamil film and the experience has been so exciting. I got a chance to work with Mani Ratnam sir and the amazing cast of the film. I relished every moment of it."

She added: "The kind of work I did in this movie is very different from the previous ones. As actors we always want to do something different and this is what I got to do in this film."

