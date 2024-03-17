Breaking News
Sonakshi drops new pix of her 'envy' role Fareedan from 'Heeramandi'

Updated on: 17 March,2024 06:59 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Taking to Instagram, Sonakshi, who has a fandom of 27.9 million followers, shared a series of pictures from her latest photoshoot

Sonakshi Sinha. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
Actress Sonakshi Sinha, who is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming web series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar', has treated the fans with fresh pictures of herself wearing a green coloured satin outfit.


Sonakshi, who will also be seen in action entertainer 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead, is playing the character of 'Fareedan' in 'Heeramandi', which marks the OTT debut of Indian auteur Sanjay Leela Bhansali.


Taking to Instagram, Sonakshi, who has a fandom of 27.9 million followers, shared a series of pictures from her latest photoshoot.


The actress is wearing a green coloured satin blouse with embroidery work on it. The blouse is paired with a matching skirt. For the makeup, Sonakshi went all glam -- glossy brown lips, kohl-rimmed eyes, and highlighted face.

Her hair is styled in soft curls, and accessorised the look with oxidised earrings and bangles. The OOTD was rounded off with golden heels.

In the caption, Sonakshi gave a slight hint at her character 'Fareedan' in the show, saying, "If the phrase 'green with envy' had a face...it would be Fareedan #heeramandipromotions." The note was followed by a green snake emoji.

The series also stars Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh.

It explores the cultural reality of Heeramandi, a dazzling district, through the stories of courtesans and their patrons set against the tumultuous backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s.

'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ will soon premiere on Netflix.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

