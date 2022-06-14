Sonali Bendre on her childhood memories: Mumbai meant vacation time

Sonali Bendre joined mid-day.com's Mumbai Meri Jaan

Sonali Bendre/Instagram

The Broken News' is the latest guest on mid-day.com's special series 'Mumbai Meri Jaan.' Sharing her earliest memories of the city the actress says, "Mumbai meant vacation time. Being a Maharashtrian, extended family came from the city. We would always come in for summer vacations, so mangoes, the sea, the beach and lots of family."

Recalling the time she moved to the city, Sonali says, "I came into the city during my tenth standard. This is my work place, I started getting work as soon as I came to the city."

Speaking about the places she frequents when it comes to food, she reveals, "I like Sequel and Kitchen Garden. Ofcourse, I like Hakkasan and Yauatcha. My son loves it. I love Mizu for it's Japanese food. I love going to BKC now which was never there earlier. There's so much openness. What really needs to be mentioned in today's Mumbai is the revamping of Kala Ghoda."

Show full article