'Squid Game' adds 8 new cast members to season 2

Updated on: 30 June,2023 09:50 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
Hwang Dong-hyuk, the creator of the series, will return as writer, director and executive producer for the new season. Kim Ji-yeon will also executive produce

'Squid Game' adds 8 new cast members to season 2

Squid Game. Pic/AFP

Eight new actors have joined the cast of the popular Korean drama 'Squid Game'.


As per Variety, new additions to the second season of the international hit series are: Park Gyu-young ('Sweet Home'), Jo Yu-ri, Kang Ae-sim ('Be Melodramatic', 'Move to Heaven'), Lee David ('The Fortress'), Lee Jin-uk ('Sweet Home'), Choi Seung-hyun ('Tazza: The Hidden Card', 'Commitment'), Roh Jae-won ('Missing Yoon', 'Ditto'), and Won Ji-an ('D.P.').


Take a look at the new addition.


Hwang Dong-hyuk, the creator of the series, will return as writer, director and executive producer for the new season. Kim Ji-yeon will also executive produce. Firstman Studio will produce.

Squid Game debuted on Netflix on September 17, 2021, and became a global phenomenon. The show netted 14 Emmy nominations for Season 1. It ultimately won six, including a historic win for Lee in the best actor in a drama category. Hwang also won the Emmy for best directing for a drama.

Lee Jung-jae made history by becoming the first Asian actor ever to receive an Emmy for Best Actor in a Drama for his performance in 'Squid Game'.He was only the fourth Asian actor ever to win in any of the Emmy performance categories, and the first to win the drama award for a non-English speaking role.

During his acceptance speech, Lee said, "Thank you to the Television Academy, thank you to Netflix and thank you to the director for making realistic problems we all face come to life so creatively on the screen with a great script. Thank you, 'Squid Game' team. Thank you to everyone watching in Korea."

Netflix is also building on the show's success with the upcoming reality competition series "Squid Game: The Challenge," where contestants will compete in games featured in the scripted version in order to win a cash prize. The show is due to debut in November.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

