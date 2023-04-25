Sushmita Sen resumes shooting for ‘Aarya 3'; watch video

Sushmita Sen, who was on rest due to a cardiac arrest in February has resumed shooting in Jaipur for her upcoming series, 'Aarya 3'

Sushmita Sen's Instagram

Sushmita Sen has resumed the shoot of season 3 of 'Aarya' at Jaipur, which was halted as she suffered from cardiac arrest in February. Both seasons of the 'Aarya' series did well, so fans are eagerly waiting for season 3. The actress plays the titular role in the series, which is all about her seeking revenge for her husband's death and how she gets involved in the mafia. The cast includes Sushmita Sen, Chandrachur Singh, Sikandar Kher, Flora Saini, and others.

On Tuesday, the video shared by Disney+Hotstar from the upcoming thriller series 'Aarya' was captioned, "She’s meaner. She’s fearless. She’s back. #AaryaSeason3 resumes shoot."

In the video, Sushmita Sen is seen practising with the sword fight with both hands. She looks fearless and almost ready for the fight.

'Aarya' Season 1 was released in June 2020; Season 2 was released in December 2021; and Season 3 is expected to be released in July 2023 on Disney+Hotstar.

After suffering from a stroke, she underwent treatment and had an angioplasty and she kept sharing her health updates on social media.

Fans have always found the actress inspiring for her unconventional personal and professional choices.

She also recently shared pictures and videos on social media in which she could be seen celebrating the series wrap along with 'Taali' crew members captioning them, "Finally, completed dubbing & promo shoot for our #webseries #Taali. This beautiful #team will be missed dearly…what a soulful journey it’s been!!! Thank you Sir @ravijadhavofficial #Amol @shreegaurisawant @gseamsak @voot @officialjiocinema @raghav_dop @umabiju & the incredibly talented Cast & Crew of TAALI"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita Sen will be seen in the upcoming series 'Taali' which is based on the life of transgender Shreegauri Sawant. She was one of the petitioners in the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) case of 2013, in connection with which the Supreme Court recognised a transgender person as the third gender. Sushmita's fierce and bold avatar in and as Shreegauri Sawant is sure to create anticipation amongst the audience.