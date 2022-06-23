'Suzhal-The Vortex' creators, Pushkar & Gayatri request viewers not to give away spoilers

Talking about the same, the makers say, "Every episode and every character has a twist and a turn."

From the house of Pushkar and Gayatri, crime thriller Suzhal- The Vortex is on everyone’s binge-list since it premiered on 17th June on Prime Video. The investigative drama is an 8 episodes long series, each one leading to plots and twists. Recently, Pushkar and Gayatri requested fans to not give twists and turns since every bend in the series gets unfolded if one watches closely, proving even the guesses wrong.

Talking about the same, the makers say, “Every episode and every character has a twist and a turn. Even though there are clues, those only take you to the next step but not the end. Allow other people to feel the enjoyment. The surprise which you feel when you are watching it, or even if you have guessed the twist and turns please don't reveal it. We would like everyone to get the same pleasure out of watching the series and discovering it for themselves”.

Talking about what makes Suzhal - The Vortex a success, creators Gayatri & Pushkar delve deeper into the process and share, “So, for the story to progress in this way, we need what's called reversals. That's what we call it in screenwriting terminology. The reversals work over here because they are operating on two levels. One, is the plot has twists and turns in it and the other interesting thing is the characters have twists and turns in it. Now these two might be linked, might not be linked. The character’s reversals might happen because of the plot or it could happen because of a perspective. So having those two gives us scope to bring these grand twists and turns to play in every episode. You have to watch the next episode, you can't stop with one. It's like those chips, you have to have more chips, and cant stop at one. We wanted to have that reversal at the end of every episode which will have people reaching for ‘continue to play’. People are getting gripped to the twists and turns we have weaved in.”

