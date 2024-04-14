Breaking News
Merit is the only currency

Updated on: 15 April,2024 07:07 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

YouTube star-turned-actor Bhuvan says he has been cast for his talent, not social media followers, as he shoots for Taaza Khabar 2

Merit is the only currency

Bhuvan Bam

Bhuvan Bam’s journey probably wouldn’t have started without social media. The content creator became an internet sensation thanks to his hilarious YouTube videos. But to credit it alone to the power of social media is seeing half the picture; after all, it was his flair for comedy that resonated with audiences. As he currently shoots for the second season of Taaza Khabar, he says his talent helped him graduate from YouTube star to an actor. “I believe in being cast for my talent, not for my number of followers,” he says. 


At a time when the industry is casting social media influencers in acting parts in the hope that their popularity will help their projects grab more eyeballs, Bam asserts that wants to continue building his career on his acting talent. “My social media career, built on sketches featuring multiple characters portrayed by me alone in self-recorded videos, has provided me with invaluable experience in front of the camera. I approach each role with dedication and passion, aiming to earn recognition in the industry based on merit.”


Thrilled that his maiden web series Taaza Khabar got so much love, he is enjoying reprising his role in the second edition. “My character Vasya holds a special place in my heart. Exploring his psyche further has been a rewarding journey for me.”


Bhuvan Bam
