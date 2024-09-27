Taaza Khabar season 2 review: Buvan Bam's Vasant Gawde goes up against the powerful Yusuf Akhtar (Jaaved Jaaferi) to save is life and his loved ones

Taaza Khabar season 1 surprised me. It looked like just another story about struggles in Mumbai, cramped spaces which you desperately want to crawl out of, but very few can. Bhuvan Bam’s Vasant Gawde is able to do that, literally due to a miracle – a vardaan that is granted to him in return for a good deed. This made the series interesting and different from others. With comedy, emotions and very relatable aspirations attached, director Himank Gaur sets out to narrate a story that should potentially resonate with everybody struggling in this big city that never sleeps.

What is Taaza Khabar season 2 about?

Season 1 ended with a cliffhanger, leaving the audience guessing what could the next course of action be. Season 2 begins right where season 1 ended, showing how Vasant tries to cheat his own fate. Someone else catches up with him though – Yusuf (Jaaved Jaaferi) – who lost a lot of money because of Vasant’s tricks in the first season. He is blackmails Vasant, who is now penniless, to get him an insane amount of money is a short period of time. While the first season was about Vasant’s accumulation of wealth, the second one becomes about him trying his best to get out of this sticky situation.

Javed Jaaferi adds to the drama and action

We know of Javed Jaaferi as a fabulous dancer and comedian. He is quite fascinating in the role of a ruthless villain here, towering over Vasant and his friends as they scramble to find their way out of his grasp. Season 2 has more action and villainy than small moments of emotion that made season 1 more relatable.

Bhuvan Bam delivers as a Vasant Gawde, who always finds a way to come out of the most desperate of situations. The question is, how? And, will he have his trusted circle – Madhu (Shriya Pilgaonkar), Peter (Prathamesh Parab) and Mehboob (Deven Bhojani) by his side? Especially after a money-mad Vasant turned his back on them?

What works, what doesn’t?

The everlasting bond between the quartet, and Vasant’s relationship with his parents are the best things about Taaza Khabar season 2. The surprise factor of season 1 is missing in this, as the app’s predictions lose steam. Vasant and Yusuf’s face-offs are enjoyable, there are some twists in the tale, too. But the climax scene has too many loopholes and open ends which takes the zing out of it altogether. The writing gets pretty amateur towards the end.

Season 2 ends with another cliffhanger, but will Bhuvan Bam’s fans be patient enough for part 3?